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Why don’t we talk about minifying CSS anymore?
Product Updates

Why don’t we talk about minifying CSS anymore?

Remember Grunt files? Gulp files? We rarely need to think about CSS minification, chunking, splitting and post-processing anymore. Here's why.

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 8 min read

Your background images might be causing CLS
Product Updates

Your background images might be causing CLS

Learn about a common misconception of Cumulative Layout Shift and how to measure and prevent unexpected CLS issues on your web pages.

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 9 min read

Small improvements add up to big updates at Sentry
Product Updates

Small improvements add up to big updates at Sentry

It’s the little things that can make a big difference. While we announced significant product updates like Autofix and Metrics (to name a few) during Launch…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 4 min read

Edge Functions & Monitoring Supabase Databases
Product Updates

Edge Functions & Monitoring Supabase Databases

With Sentry, you can simplify Supabase monitoring, deployments & Edge Functions. Discover how to set up this integration & get started here.

Steven EubankKamil Ogórek

Steven Eubank, Kamil Ogórek - · 2 min read

How I fixed my brutal TTFB
Product Updates

How I fixed my brutal TTFB

Here's how two small changes improved the TTFB of my website homepage by over 80%.

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 9 min read

Improving INP and FID with production profiling
Product Updates

Improving INP and FID with production profiling

On March 12 Google began promoting INP (Interaction to Next Paint) into a Core Web Vital metric in an effort to push performance beyond page loads. This means…

Jonas Badalic

Jonas Badalic - · 12 min read

Low effort image optimization tips
Product Updates

Low effort image optimization tips

“A picture is worth a thousand words”. So if a picture takes more than 4 seconds to load, does it mean that your website’s content fails to communicate a thousand words? In this blog post, we’ll learn how to identify unoptimized images, how to fix them, and how to validate the fix — so your website can speak volumes with highly-optimized images.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 7 min read

Five improvements to Make Debugging Less Terrible
Product Updates

Five improvements to Make Debugging Less Terrible

Over the past year, we released a couple of new offerings, like Session Replay and Cron Monitoring. But in addition to building new products, we’re constantly…

Angela Jiang

Angela Jiang - · 4 min read

Break Production Less: Introducing Codecov's Pre-release Focus
Product Updates

Break Production Less: Introducing Codecov's Pre-release Focus

While there are several solutions that try to help you improve your testing practices and tooling, we believe that high-quality software is not just limited to…

Cassandra Gatton

Cassandra Gatton - · 3 min read

AI-powered Autofix debugs & fixes your code in minutes
Product Updates

AI-powered Autofix debugs & fixes your code in minutes

Sentry knows a lot about the inner workings of an application’s codebase. So we got to thinking, how can we use this rich dataset to make debugging with Sentry…

Tillman Elser Rachel Wang Ben Peven

Tillman Elser, Rachel Wang, Ben Peven - · 3 min read

Using machine learning to focus on issues that matter
Product Updates

Using machine learning to focus on issues that matter

We’ve been exploring new approaches to make Sentry issues more actionable. Read on to learn how we’re using machine learning to improve issue creation (i.e.…

Tillman Elser Rachel Wang Ben Peven

Tillman Elser, Rachel Wang, Ben Peven - · 3 min read

INP, tracing, and mobile app starts: move faster and solve real user pain with Sentry Performance
Product Updates

INP, tracing, and mobile app starts: move faster and solve real user pain with Sentry Performance

Today, we're making it even easier to find and solve user-impacting issues with three new Sentry Performance features: - INP (Interaction to Next Paint) as a…

Linda Ye

Linda Ye - · 5 min read

Measure what matters and fix issues fast with Metrics: now in beta
Product Updates

Measure what matters and fix issues fast with Metrics: now in beta

Four years ago, we stepped on some big toes with our developer-first performance monitoring. Since then thousands of software teams have adopted our modern APM…

Emily Vince

Emily Vince - · 5 min read

Aspire Insights in Production with Sentry
Product Updates

Aspire Insights in Production with Sentry

Learn how to wire up Sentry with your .NET Aspire app to track errors, monitor performance, and capture metrics.

James Crosswell

James Crosswell - · 7 min read

What is INP and why you should care
Product Updates

What is INP and why you should care

Learn about INP: the new Core Web Vital that's replacing FID, and how you can optimize your websites for performance today.

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 8 min read

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