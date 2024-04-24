Why don’t we talk about minifying CSS anymore?
Remember Grunt files? Gulp files? We rarely need to think about CSS minification, chunking, splitting and post-processing anymore. Here's why.
Remember Grunt files? Gulp files? We rarely need to think about CSS minification, chunking, splitting and post-processing anymore. Here's why.
Learn about a common misconception of Cumulative Layout Shift and how to measure and prevent unexpected CLS issues on your web pages.
It’s the little things that can make a big difference. While we announced significant product updates like Autofix and Metrics (to name a few) during Launch…
With Sentry, you can simplify Supabase monitoring, deployments & Edge Functions. Discover how to set up this integration & get started here.
Here's how two small changes improved the TTFB of my website homepage by over 80%.
On March 12 Google began promoting INP (Interaction to Next Paint) into a Core Web Vital metric in an effort to push performance beyond page loads. This means…
“A picture is worth a thousand words”. So if a picture takes more than 4 seconds to load, does it mean that your website’s content fails to communicate a thousand words? In this blog post, we’ll learn how to identify unoptimized images, how to fix them, and how to validate the fix — so your website can speak volumes with highly-optimized images.
Over the past year, we released a couple of new offerings, like Session Replay and Cron Monitoring. But in addition to building new products, we’re constantly…
While there are several solutions that try to help you improve your testing practices and tooling, we believe that high-quality software is not just limited to…
Sentry knows a lot about the inner workings of an application’s codebase. So we got to thinking, how can we use this rich dataset to make debugging with Sentry…
We’ve been exploring new approaches to make Sentry issues more actionable. Read on to learn how we’re using machine learning to improve issue creation (i.e.…
Today, we're making it even easier to find and solve user-impacting issues with three new Sentry Performance features: - INP (Interaction to Next Paint) as a…
Four years ago, we stepped on some big toes with our developer-first performance monitoring. Since then thousands of software teams have adopted our modern APM…
Learn how to wire up Sentry with your .NET Aspire app to track errors, monitor performance, and capture metrics.
Learn about INP: the new Core Web Vital that's replacing FID, and how you can optimize your websites for performance today.