April 3, 2024

Small improvements add up to big updates at Sentry

It’s the little things that can make a big difference. While we announced significant product updates like Autofix and Metrics (to name a few) during Launch Week, we couldn’t cover everything. Over the past few months, we shipped updates to the core platform, improvements to the developer workflow, and a series of quality-of-life features. The sum of these small improvements add up to big updates across Sentry that help make your production issues even more debuggable. Core platform: Replay context & more actionable issues Hydration Diff Tool No matter the SDK or framework, errors are bound to happen. And for Next.js, one of the most frustrating to solve can be hydration errors. If you’re using Next.js with Session Replay, you can now display a diff of the page before and after React has hydrated. The new Hydration Diff tool helps you find the element or attribute that caused the hydration error. Learn more.

Canvas Support for Session Replay For all websites/apps that leverage HTML canvas elements, you can now configure replays to show canvas elements (Beta). This gives you the context and insight you need to debug tricky errors in your application related to those elements, and better understand the severity of those errors. Learn more. New Rage Click Issue Are users smashing buttons on your site expecting something to happen? Now you can get alerted to rage clicks within Sentry to take action on them as soon as they occur. With rage click issues, you can get all the handy workflow components that come with Sentry issues to triage your rage clicks (i.e., resolve, assign, archive, etc.) as well as the debugging context needed to resolve them. Mute the Noise with Better Inbound Filters We also improved inbound filters to eliminate issues that aren’t actionable. This included updating legacy browser filters and enabling them for new projects by default (existing projects coming soon). This should reduce the number of noisy, unactionable issues you get related to things outside of your app (e.g. browser extensions). Ever wonder how issues within the same trace relate to each other? The issue details page now shows a trace timeline that displays up to 100 other issues within the current event’s trace. You can navigate to all related errors and spans in the trace by clicking “View Full Trace.” Check out Trace Navigator in action below.