New in User Feedback: Screenshots & Spam Detection

June 6, 2024

We recently added the User Feedback Widget to the Sentry platform, and now we are releasing two additional features to the product to help developers get deeper context into bug reports without being inundated with them: user-generated screenshots and automatic spam detection.

If you’re not familiar with User Feedback, this product gives your users an easy way to provide direct input on problems they encounter on your site – whether that be a frontend error, broken link, or misleading label – to help get context into a known error or catch an issue that can only be spotted in the UX. This simple widget can be customized to match your site’s look and feel and embedded non-intrusively. In Sentry, you’ll find feedback submissions are automatically linked with related debugging context – in particular, the session replay from that specific user – so you can pinpoint how the issue occurred and where in the codecase it happened. For more on User Feedback and how developers are using it, check out our announcement blog.

With our latest release, we are further connecting the dots between user interaction and developers by enabling users to attach screenshots directly to their report and by smartly removing unuseful feedback submissions from Sentry’s feedback stream.

User-generated screenshots

When a user encounters an issue on your site and submits a report, their main goal isn’t to help you debug – they simply want to flag that something is wrong and make sure it doesn’t happen again. Unfortunately, relying solely on their words might not always give you the full picture of what went down when the problem occurred. This is where screenshots come in. In our latest release of User Feedback, users can capture a screenshot, crop it as needed, and include it in the feedback submission, making it easy for users to share exactly what they saw and pinpoint problematic components on a page, even if they aren’t well-versed in dev speak. For example, a user may want to highlight that a certain button isn’t working or an image isn’t loading. Including a screenshot of the problematic component leaves no ambiguity as to where the issue lies so you can save time troubleshooting.