Why don’t we talk about minifying CSS anymore?

April 24, 2024

Minifying your CSS helps improve your website performance. But as developers, we don’t really talk about minifying CSS anymore. Why?

The TL;DR is that the delivery and optimization of CSS have both been improved with modern tech stacks, making it practically a non-issue. The efficient and performant delivery of CSS is largely solved by HTTP/2 and modern compression algorithms, whilst modern front end frameworks take care of the boring optimization jobs such as code-splitting and minification. Gone are the days when setting up a new front end project involved hours of frustrating manual configuration of Grunt files or Gulp files to compile, minify and post-process CSS files.

Why you should minify your CSS files

Minification in CSS is the process of removing all unnecessary whitespace so that files are smaller in size, but can still be understood by the browser. In short, minifying your CSS helps to optimize your First Contentful Paint (FCP).

FCP is a Core Web Vital that measures the perceived load speed of a web page, and it marks the first point during page load where a user can see anything on the screen. A good FCP score is measured as 1.8 seconds or less and reassures the user that something is loading so that they don’t bounce away. To ensure a good FCP score, your stylesheets or inline CSS should be as small as possible (i.e. minified and compressed) so that they take less time to download and can be processed faster, allowing the browser to paint something on the page sooner. All of the above also contributes to optimizing the critical render path (the steps the browser goes through to convert the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript into pixels on the screen). This is especially important for users who have slower internet speeds.

Additionally, CSS is a render blocking resource, meaning the browser won’t show any content until it has downloaded the CSS and constructed the CSSOM (CSS Object Model) in conjunction with the DOM (Document Object Model). This makes sense; most modern web pages won’t function correctly without CSS. Plus, if CSS is loaded and applied after HTML renders on the page, users will experience a Flash of Unstyled Content (FOUC) before the CSS rules are applied. Styling and arranging content after it has loaded will also likely negatively impact your CLS score (we’ve already got enough CLS to worry about with fonts, images and other unexpected issues!). CSS delivered in stylesheets and as inline CSS in the <head> tag of your pages are both render blocking.

There are a number of tools available to minify CSS in development or as part of your build pipeline including, but not limited to, cssnano and Vite. If you’re using sass, it’s as straightforward as adding --style=compressed to your sass command. The results you achieve may vary depending on the complexity of your CSS, but you may see numbers similar to this (processed with sass):

Raw (kB) Minified (kB) Saving (kB) 78 65 13

What’s interesting, though, is that these numbers pertain to files store on disk. Files delivered from a server will actually be much smaller. And this is where compression comes in.

Modern HTTP compression algorithms

HTTP compression is used by web servers and clients (browsers) to improve the transfer speed of resources, and it also helps to save on bandwidth costs and overheads. There are a number of compression algorithms available, but not all are supported by modern browsers.

Servers may support multiple compression types, and the most common compression types currently used on the web are gzip and Brotli. When making an HTTP request, browsers tell the server which compression methods they are able to decode, at which point the server sends the appropriately compressed file version. Browsers that do not support the available compression methods will receive uncompressed data. While sending and receiving uncompressed data probably isn’t common in 2024, it’s worth bearing in mind for people using older or more niche devices that don’t receive automatic software updates.

You can inspect HTTP request and response headers for network requests in browser dev tools to understand more about what’s described above. Here’s an example: