April 12, 2024

Your background images might be causing CLS

Click the reload button to record the page load and wait for the profile to generate. If any layout shifts happen, you’ll see a Layout Shifts lane. Zoom in and click on a layout shift event, which will open up a summary tab below with additional details, including the cumulative score for that event.

Additionally, a new and experimental tool in Chrome browsers called “Performance Insights” helps you identify layout shifts a lot quicker. To enable this tool, click on the three dot menu to the top right of dev tools, hover over “More tools” and click on “Performance insights”.

With the Performance Insights tab selected in dev tools, click the “Measure page load” button. This will refresh the page and record what happens on load. On the insights panel to the right, you’ll see any registered CLS with an associated score. Click the event to inspect more details about it, including the source of the layout shift in the HTML.

CLS is not just for foreground elements Now, let’s get to what we’re really here for. We usually talk about CLS disrupting the user experience by unexpectedly shifting content on a page that a user might interact with. As a result, I always figured CLS was calculated based on content shifting in the foreground only, i.e. interactive UI elements that are part of the actual user experience. However, I recently discovered that CLS is calculated for all page elements, including elements in the background that may not actually shift UI elements for the user. This makes perfect sense, actually. The CLS calculator can’t really be intelligent enough to take into account the z-index of a page element. How did I discover this? Sentry found it for me on my website. How to discover CLS in production for your real users Whilst checking for CLS in development is good practice, nothing beats analyzing real data captured from real users interacting with your websites. I recently started using Sentry to monitor the performance and Core Web Vitals for my personal website. I have configured Sentry Performance to capture information for 50% of my traffic. For each captured event (or transaction), Sentry sends a number of associated tags which can include sources of CLS if relevant. What’s really helpful is that Sentry also includes the HTML elements that point to the source of the CLS, so you know exactly where in your code to look to fix it. To discover your top sources of CLS, open up Sentry and navigate to Performance > Web Vitals. Below the top level performance score and score breakdown, you’ll see a table listing all of your page URLs. Click on the CLS header to sort by score descending to find the worst score. For my date range selected, the highest CLS was 0.66. This is the p75 score, which is the highest CLS value that 75% of users experienced for that page.

Click on the top item in the table. You’ll then see an overview of all sampled events for that particular page (not just p75). Sort the table of events by CLS descending again to find the highest score. I’m going to investigate an event that reported a CLS of 0.92.

On the event details page, scroll down and look for the Tag Details section, which should show a tag key of cls.source.1 . Hover over it to see the full HTML element source captured.

Now here’s where things got interesting. For this page on my site, the main source of CLS was coming from a CSS pseudo element attached to the main element, which contained an SVG that provided a little bit of design flair to the page. Here’s what I was sure of: The SVG was added to the page via the CSS content property.

property. It had a z-index of -1 with a fixed position.

It didn’t cause any foreground content to shift visually. So what was the deal, here?