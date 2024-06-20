Don’t observe. Debug.

June 20, 2024

The term “observability” is a strange one. We understand its value as a way to describe a sophisticated approach to monitoring complex distributed systems and microservices. But the term is inherently passive (and let’s be honest. It’s a bit of a loaded marketing term). Simply “observing” doesn’t help you solve problems – especially if you are inundated with loads of non-actionable data. We built Sentry to help developers take action and solve bugs, errors, and other issues, and that’s the philosophy we carried into our approach to building observability tooling: a new spans-first tracing and metrics experience. Both are now in open beta and we want your feedback.

A new spans-first tracing experience

Debugging distributed systems (including microservices) is hard because you need to diagnose issues across a complex and interconnected environment. If users are experiencing delays when placing orders on your e-commerce app, for example, you have to check multiple services (potentially the user service, the order service, the payment service, and the inventory service) to figure out the root cause, which makes the debugging process complex and time-consuming. Debugging fullstack apps can present similar challenges when an issue can originate in either the frontend or backend of an application.

Tracing is powerful because it tracks the complete, end-to-end path of a request from the originating user interaction across systems and services to pinpoint the specific operation causing the problem. Tracing should be part of every developer’s debugging toolkit.

To make tracing more accessible and effective, we built a new, span-based tracing model. Previously, in an effort to simplify the experience, we built tracing on a transaction-based model (a transaction is composed of multiple spans, which are the atomic units of work taking place on a service. For example, a web server responding to an HTTP request or a single invocation of a function would be a span. You can read more on tracing here). Our transaction-based model, however, made it challenging to query critical information like database queries and network requests, which are represented using spans. In our new model, where spans are the primary tracing unit, you can query critical data and easily drill down into root causes.