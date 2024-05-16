5 easy tips to improve your personal website performance

May 16, 2024

If you’re a developer, you need a personal website. While billionaire-owned, algorithm-based social media platforms arbitrarily decide what people should and should not see on their timelines, there’s no better time for you to carve out your own cozy corner on the web and own your content.

Why you need a personal website

Your personal website is your personal showcase: a one-stop-shop to show off your work, skills, personality, and ✨aesthetic✨. You could use your personal website as a place to collect what you’ve learned and what you’ve built over the years, whether that’s through traditional blogging or creating interactive demo pages. Or you could use it to build community through shared interests, to land that exciting new job, as a place to improve your refactoring skills, as an archive for your weekly newsletter, to test-drive Test Driven Development, or to build a proof-of-concept of something that really excites you.

Your personal website is also a great place to use as a playground for new and experimental features on the web, to try out new UI component frameworks or CSS methodologies, or to stretch the boundaries of what’s possible in a browser.

Personal websites are low-risk, high reward

Think of your personal website as a super low-risk test environment where you can build anything you ever dreamed of without having to worry about deadlines, stakeholder management, or client feedback.

And because a personal website is usually low-risk (i.e. there’s no P0 panic if you find a bug or it goes down) it’s also a great tool to help you learn about web performance. Through using a variety of tools such as Google Lighthouse, built-in browser dev tools, or an Application Performance Monitoring tool like Sentry, you can use your personal website to identify common performance issues and experiment with different fixes to see what gets the best results. What’s more, you can transfer all that learning to the things you build in your day job. And if you are using your personal website as an online resume, you’ll make a better first impression if it loads quickly and feels fast to use: win-win. (As a hiring manager in the past, I definitely inspected the DOM and the network tab of candidate websites.)

If you don’t yet have a personal website, go make one! It could be as simple as a single page of HTML deployed to a CDN. And then come back to check out these five easy tips for speeding up your personal website performance that you can apply to any website, project, or product.

1. Serve static HTML as much as possible

It’s too easy to render pages on the server in 2024. Most modern JavaScript-based frameworks come with pre-built adaptors to be able to deploy and server-side-render (SSR) your websites on demand using your preferred hosting platform. We also have edge-rendering and edge functions that allow us to intercept HTTP requests at the edge (the closest server location to the request) to add even more dynamic content to our pages based on geolocation, cookies, and more. But all of this comes at a cost — most notably to performance and your Time to First Byte (TTFB): the time it takes for the browser to receive the first byte of content from the server. (And let’s not forget the ongoing, and sometimes unexpected, monetary costs of running SSR.)

A brief history of the web

The web moves in cycles. In the 1990s the web was mainly static, delivering plain HTML documents that were stored on servers somewhere in the world; this was the Read Things era. As the web became a place where you could now do things (such as sign up and log in and CRUD), SSR — building pages on the server before sending them back to the browser — was necessary. In the early 2010s when JavaScript was more widely adopted, client-side-rendering (CSR) — sending a blank or skeleton HTML document and then building the page content in the browser — became the norm. The issue was that people still needed to read things on the internet as well as do things. And with the rise in SSR and CSR, reading things started to feel slow. In the mid-2010s, the modern web offered up a modern alternative: static site generators.

Static site generators make fast sites

Static site generators (or early “front end frameworks”) provided developers with a way to build a folder full of HTML files, each populated with the required page data at the time of build. Developers could now create tens of thousands of static HTML pages, stick them on a Content Delivery Network (CDN), and not have to worry about maintaining servers, scaling for traffic, or security policies. This was the beginning of Jamstack.

Fast-forward ten years, and “Jamstack” may be considered dead as a concept, but the principles of serving cached static content from a CDN for secure and performant websites still hold true. Serving static HTML files is much more performant than generating web pages on demand on a server for every request. This is because the server doesn’t need to do anything apart from retrieve your HTML document from the cache and send it back. No business logic, no database queries, no delays. Of course, there are times when you may need some level of dynamic page content. But on a personal website, you probably don’t need SSR.

You probably don’t need SSR

What has been interesting to observe is how the rise in popularity of “full stack front end frameworks” such as Next.js has started to promote using SSR methods and even edge-rendering over serving static content. What I also observed in the mid 2010s is that Next.js was originally marketed as yet another static site generator, encouraging developers to use dynamic page generation sparingly. But now, many blog or personal website templates built on frameworks like Next.js often come with SSR as the default page behavior. But content-based websites — which most personal websites are — don’t need SSR. Personal websites usually involve reading things, not doing things.

If you’re currently using SSR on your personal website, ask yourself if you really need to. By pre-building and serving pages statically I guarantee you’ll see performance gains. Take for example a case study on my personal website which should convince you. Over the years I experimented so hard with Edge Functions to add some dynamic elements to my static personal website that I pushed my p75 TTFB up to almost 4 seconds. I was devastated to learn this. Read how I improved the TTFB by 80% and if you want a spoiler: I just built the pages statically again.

2. Optimize images

Even if it’s just a headshot somewhere on your “about” page or a meme on your homepage, you’re probably using images on your personal website. Images are everywhere on the web. And they need to be optimized. But what do we mean by optimizing images?

Serve images in next-gen formats