Product Updates

AI Application Insights with Sentry LLM Monitoring
The data you need to monitor AI-powered applications differs from other parts of your tech stack. Whether you need to debug an error, improve performance, or…
The data you need to monitor AI-powered applications differs from other parts of your tech stack. Whether you need to debug an error, improve performance, or…
You’re seeing an unusually high number of 429 status codes, but your monitoring solution can’t tell you much beyond that. Typically, that’s when you start…
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) is a Core Web Vital (CWV) metric that marks the point in the page load timeline where the main page content has likely finished…
“Hey, can you give me the steps to repro?” After today, I’m happy to say I never need to ask this question again. Let me tell you what and how I discovered probably the most wonderful feature ever made: Session Replay.
As first announced during Sentry Launch Week, we have been working on shipping a major release of our JavaScript SDKs. This update makes getting started with…
Google Lighthouse has been one of the most effective ways to gamify and promote web page performance among developers. Using Lighthouse, we can assess web…
The term “observability” is a strange one. We understand its value as a way to describe a sophisticated approach to monitoring complex distributed systems and…
In case you missed it, our friends at Laravel just announced a new partnership with… well… Sentry. The TL;DR is that you can add error monitoring and tracing…
We’ve added two new features to User Feedback to help developers get even more context from bug reports. Learn more about the exciting additions here.
Sentry recently completed a multi-month project to remove all non-essential cookies and trackers from our public websites. For more context, see two blog posts…
In this article, we’re going to look deeply at React Server Components (RSCs). They are the latest innovation in React’s ecosystem, leveraging both server-side…
If you’re a developer, you need a personal website. While billionaire-owned, algorithm-based social media platforms arbitrarily decide what people should and…
To the Sentry community - It was sixteen years ago that David Cramer pushed the first commit to a side project, and twelve years ago when he and Chris Jennings…
A few months back I was talking with a leadership candidate and they said something that stuck with me. We were chatting about the challenges of scaling…
Sentry is pretty good at capturing all your production issues. But sometimes your user hits an issue that doesn’t fire an exception – maybe a broken link,…