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AI Application Insights with Sentry LLM Monitoring
Product Updates

AI Application Insights with Sentry LLM Monitoring

The data you need to monitor AI-powered applications differs from other parts of your tech stack. Whether you need to debug an error, improve performance, or…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 3 min read

Introducing Insights: Tailored debugging workflows for your application
Product Updates

Introducing Insights: Tailored debugging workflows for your application

You’re seeing an unusually high number of 429 status codes, but your monitoring solution can’t tell you much beyond that. Typically, that’s when you start…

Sasha Blumenfeld

Sasha Blumenfeld - · 4 min read

Your bad LCP score might be a backend issue
Product Updates

Your bad LCP score might be a backend issue

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) is a Core Web Vital (CWV) metric that marks the point in the page load timeline where the main page content has likely finished…

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 8 min read

Fix issues without user input with Session Replay
Product Updates

Fix issues without user input with Session Replay

“Hey, can you give me the steps to repro?” After today, I’m happy to say I never need to ask this question again. Let me tell you what and how I discovered probably the most wonderful feature ever made: Session Replay.

Dan Mindru

Dan Mindru - · 8 min read

Improved OpenTelemetry & Node Support in JavaScript v8 SDK
Product Updates

Improved OpenTelemetry & Node Support in JavaScript v8 SDK

As first announced during Sentry Launch Week, we have been working on shipping a major release of our JavaScript SDKs. This update makes getting started with…

Steven Eubank

Steven Eubank - · 4 min read

How to hack your Google Lighthouse scores in 2024
Product Updates

How to hack your Google Lighthouse scores in 2024

Google Lighthouse has been one of the most effective ways to gamify and promote web page performance among developers. Using Lighthouse, we can assess web…

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 21 min read

Don’t observe. Debug.
Product Updates

Don’t observe. Debug.

The term “observability” is a strange one. We understand its value as a way to describe a sophisticated approach to monitoring complex distributed systems and…

Emily Vince

Emily Vince - · 3 min read

Why we’re excited to partner with Laravel
Product Updates

Why we’re excited to partner with Laravel

In case you missed it, our friends at Laravel just announced a new partnership with… well… Sentry. The TL;DR is that you can add error monitoring and tracing…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 2 min read

New in User Feedback: Screenshots & Spam Detection
Product Updates

New in User Feedback: Screenshots & Spam Detection

We’ve added two new features to User Feedback to help developers get even more context from bug reports. Learn more about the exciting additions here.

Angela Jiang

Angela Jiang - · 4 min read

Removing ad trackers and cookies - the technical perspective
Product Updates

Removing ad trackers and cookies - the technical perspective

Sentry recently completed a multi-month project to remove all non-essential cookies and trackers from our public websites. For more context, see two blog posts…

Jeffrey Hung

Jeffrey Hung - · 17 min read

The Forensics Of React Server Components (RSCs)
Product Updates

The Forensics Of React Server Components (RSCs)

In this article, we’re going to look deeply at React Server Components (RSCs). They are the latest innovation in React’s ecosystem, leveraging both server-side…

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 25 min read

5 easy tips to improve your personal website performance
Product Updates

5 easy tips to improve your personal website performance

If you’re a developer, you need a personal website. While billionaire-owned, algorithm-based social media platforms arbitrarily decide what people should and…

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 11 min read

Building for the Fortune 500,000: 80% to go…
Product Updates

Building for the Fortune 500,000: 80% to go…

To the Sentry community - It was sixteen years ago that David Cramer pushed the first commit to a side project, and twelve years ago when he and Chris Jennings…

Milin Desai

Milin Desai - · 5 min read

Welcome Dave Rosenthal
Product Updates

Welcome Dave Rosenthal

A few months back I was talking with a leadership candidate and they said something that stuck with me. We were chatting about the challenges of scaling…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 5 min read

Introducing the User Feedback Widget– The easiest way to connect with your users
Product Updates

Introducing the User Feedback Widget– The easiest way to connect with your users

Sentry is pretty good at capturing all your production issues. But sometimes your user hits an issue that doesn’t fire an exception – maybe a broken link,…

Angela Jiang

Angela Jiang - · 5 min read

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