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Improving mobile performance, from slow screens to app start time
Product Updates

Improving mobile performance, from slow screens to app start time

Based on our experience working with thousands of mobile developer teams, we developed a mobile monitoring maturity curve here at Sentry. We hypothesized that…

Linda Ye Emily Vince

Linda Ye, Emily Vince - · 5 min read

Sentry .NET SDK 4.0 improvements for .NET 8
Product Updates

Sentry .NET SDK 4.0 improvements for .NET 8

As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sentry’s support for the .NET ecosystem with over 150 million downloads, we’re excited to announce Sentry .NET 4.0!…

Stefan JandlBruno Garcia

Stefan Jandl, Bruno Garcia - · 10 min read

Navigating Cookies at Sentry: A Legal Perspective
Product Updates

Navigating Cookies at Sentry: A Legal Perspective

You may have noticed that the banners asking you to accept “cookies” whenever you visit a website have gotten bigger and more annoying over time, especially if…

Loretta Lau

Loretta Lau - · 6 min read

January monthly product update
Product Updates

January monthly product update

With January over, 2024 is in full swing. Read on below to find out more about the Metrics Alpha, Cron Monitoring GA, SDK improvements, and more. Cron…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 2 min read

How to deal with API rate limits
Product Updates

How to deal with API rate limits

When I first had the idea for this post, I wanted to provide a collection of actionable ways to handle errors caused by API rate limits in your applications.…

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 7 min read

Terms of Service Update
Product Updates

Terms of Service Update

This post is outdated. Read our AI Privacy Principles for our most up-to-date approach to generative AI. --- We talked about changing our Terms of Service in…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 6 min read

Debugging weird stack traces with Session Replay
Product Updates

Debugging weird stack traces with Session Replay

Imagine this: Your website is getting a lot of traffic and you have some kind of metrics, logging, or performance monitoring setup (maybe even Sentry). You’re…

Sarah Guthals

Sarah Guthals - · 5 min read

Cron Monitoring is Now Generally Available
Product Updates

Cron Monitoring is Now Generally Available

Sentry Cron Monitoring alerts you when your scheduled jobs fail and gives you the context you need to fix it - like we do with error and performance issues.…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 4 min read

Privacy by Default
Product Updates

Privacy by Default

While companies tout the importance of user privacy, few put their money where their mouth is – or in our case, actually live and breathe the concept the way…

Elain Szu

Elain Szu - · 7 min read

We removed advertising cookies, & here’s what happened
Product Updates

We removed advertising cookies, & here’s what happened

Since our removal of cookies, we’ve seen both positive & negative effects. Learn more about our experience of going cookieless here.

Matt Henderson

Matt Henderson - · 19 min read

Browser Profiling Learnings from Sentry.io
Product Updates

Browser Profiling Learnings from Sentry.io

Since enabling browser profiling on our Sentry.io dashboard a month ago, we have collected over 2M profiles and learned a lot about how our users experience…

Jonas Badalic

Jonas Badalic - · 6 min read

December Monthly Product Update
Product Updates

December Monthly Product Update

From new tools to new performance issues, we’ve had a very productive December. Learn more about all of the product updates at Sentry

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 3 min read

AI, Privacy and Terms of Service Updates
Product Updates

AI, Privacy and Terms of Service Updates

Update Hey everyone. We’ve gotten your feedback and heard your concerns; we were less than artful in expressing our intentions. Many of the things that people…

Armin Ronacher Tillman Elser

Armin Ronacher, Tillman Elser - · 7 min read

Fix your actual slow-loading assets with Resource Monitoring
Product Updates

Fix your actual slow-loading assets with Resource Monitoring

Slow-loading assets on your web pages can lead to frustrated users, high bounce rates, and lost conversions. For the vast majority of websites, slow-loading…

Abhijeet Prasad Dominik Buszowiecki

Abhijeet Prasad, Dominik Buszowiecki - · 5 min read

Leveraging our new User Feedback widget to improve our Performance product
Product Updates

Leveraging our new User Feedback widget to improve our Performance product

While Sentry can automatically detect unhandled exceptions, poor performance, and even signals of user frustration such as rage clicks, there are some problems…

Jasmin Kassas

Jasmin Kassas - · 4 min read

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