Product Updates

Improving mobile performance, from slow screens to app start time
Based on our experience working with thousands of mobile developer teams, we developed a mobile monitoring maturity curve here at Sentry. We hypothesized that…
Based on our experience working with thousands of mobile developer teams, we developed a mobile monitoring maturity curve here at Sentry. We hypothesized that…
As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sentry’s support for the .NET ecosystem with over 150 million downloads, we’re excited to announce Sentry .NET 4.0!…
You may have noticed that the banners asking you to accept “cookies” whenever you visit a website have gotten bigger and more annoying over time, especially if…
With January over, 2024 is in full swing. Read on below to find out more about the Metrics Alpha, Cron Monitoring GA, SDK improvements, and more. Cron…
When I first had the idea for this post, I wanted to provide a collection of actionable ways to handle errors caused by API rate limits in your applications.…
This post is outdated. Read our AI Privacy Principles for our most up-to-date approach to generative AI. --- We talked about changing our Terms of Service in…
Imagine this: Your website is getting a lot of traffic and you have some kind of metrics, logging, or performance monitoring setup (maybe even Sentry). You’re…
Sentry Cron Monitoring alerts you when your scheduled jobs fail and gives you the context you need to fix it - like we do with error and performance issues.…
While companies tout the importance of user privacy, few put their money where their mouth is – or in our case, actually live and breathe the concept the way…
Since our removal of cookies, we’ve seen both positive & negative effects. Learn more about our experience of going cookieless here.
Since enabling browser profiling on our Sentry.io dashboard a month ago, we have collected over 2M profiles and learned a lot about how our users experience…
From new tools to new performance issues, we’ve had a very productive December. Learn more about all of the product updates at Sentry
Update Hey everyone. We’ve gotten your feedback and heard your concerns; we were less than artful in expressing our intentions. Many of the things that people…
Slow-loading assets on your web pages can lead to frustrated users, high bounce rates, and lost conversions. For the vast majority of websites, slow-loading…
While Sentry can automatically detect unhandled exceptions, poor performance, and even signals of user frustration such as rage clicks, there are some problems…