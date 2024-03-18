Measure what matters and fix issues fast with Metrics: now in beta

March 18, 2024

Four years ago, we stepped on some big toes with our developer-first performance monitoring. Since then thousands of software teams have adopted our modern APM solution. But while Performance checks off a lot of boxes, some dev teams juggle separate tools for metrics, leading to a fractured experience. And honestly, what good is a metric without all the context you get from Sentry? Not very – it makes tying problems back to underlying errors or performance issues unnecessarily difficult. Well, problem solved. Sentry’s Metrics is now in beta.

As we teased during our first launch week, Metrics was in its infancy. Today, it’s in beta and free to use (watch our launch week announcement here) – eligible users will now see Metrics in their Sentry accounts (if you don’t see Metrics yet, sign up here, and we will give you access). This isn’t just another tool; it’s your new best friend for tracking the data points that matter most to you over time. With Metrics, you can pinpoint and resolve issues with correlated traces, ensuring your product/service/code is always running as intended.

Teams can monitor and visualize custom metrics, like processing time, checkout conversion rate, or user sign-ups, or explore out-of-the-box metrics, like transaction duration, to make it easy to spot any issues. And when you do find a problem, you (sorry, the developer responsible for breaking things) can drill into specific events and use correlated traces to solve the cause of the issue (obviously not you).

So why should you care? Well, let’s walk through an example.

Monitor your critical paths with Metrics

Say you work on a product or service with a shopping cart and checkout experience. That flow is directly tied to your company’s revenue. So think of a massive e-commerce chain or a SaaS business like Sentry’s where users have to enter their credit card information to continue. Making sure your users can succeed through the happy path is critical to your success. Any latency through this path could result in lost revenue and probably (definitely) a lot of angry customers.

For our example, you’ll likely want to keep a close eye on checkout rates to ensure that things are running smoothly, and users are easily moving from your home page to adding their shipping address to checking out.