A story about HTTP status codes and why you should read documentation

Learn four things to consider when building APIs related to HTTP status codes. And when consuming APIs, don’t do what I did. Read the documentation, understand how the API is designed, and code defensively around unexpected results.
Introducing Mobile Screenshots

Nobody likes using an unstable mobile app or even worse, an app that crashes on them. In fact, 9 out of 10 US and UK consumers report…
Debugging a Rust Segfault with Sentry

We set out to fix our native crash reporting service using our native crash reporting SDK. Learn more about debugging a Rust segfault here.
Surface Kubernetes Errors with Sentry

Decrease noise and increase developer visibility into errors by launching sentry-kubernetes in your Kubernetes cluster. Learn more about how to manage errors here.
Trace Errors Through Your Stack Using Unique Identifiers in Sentry

Why spend time navigating between services to find the root cause of an error when you could save that time by tracing the error with Sentry?
How to Use Sentry & nginx to Trace Errors | Sentry

Here's a look at how we used Sentry & nginx to trace an error traced an error through multiple systems with the help of a request ID.
Debug Front-End Errors with Sentry

Maximize your front-end debugging with just a few manual optimizations. Learn more here about how front-end engineers can use the Sentry platform.
Monitoring and debugging AWS Lambda using Sentry and Epsagon

Here's a look at how you can identify and solve issues in AWS Lambda applications, with the help of two powerful tools.
Aggregate Errors with Custom Fingerprints

Learn how to set up custom fingerprinting to determine how your errors are grouped and how they should be resolved.
Managing Errors with Sentry’s Inbound Filters

There are numerous situations where you may want to ignore a certain kind of error, and our inbound filters make it super easy to do so.
How to Use Error Boundaries in React 16

On React 16? Learn how to start using error boundaries today!
Use Sentry Observability to See Errors Through User’s Eyes | Sentry

Learn how Onvey uses Sentry + SessionStack to replay video of the customer's experience and reproduce and resolve errors faster.
6 Tips for Reducing JavaScript Error Noise | Sentry

Spare your inbox from noisy unwanted errors with these helpful tips for reducing JavaScript error noises to make it easier to identify high-priority issues.
Rich Error Logging & Reports with Redux Middleware

Use redux-raven-middleware to attach Redux app state and Redux error logs to Sentry crash reports.
What is a Script Error? | Sentry

If you’ve worked with the JavaScript `onerror` event before, you’ve probably come across the following: "Script error." Learn more about what a js scripterror is here.
What is Crash Reporting?

Crash reporting is a critical programming best practice. However, if you’ve never been exposed to the concept before, it can be tough to…
Debuggable JavaScript in Production with Source Maps | Sentry

Today, the code you use to write your application isn’t the same code used to deploy it. Learn more here about using source maps to debug in production.
How to: Logging Go Errors to Sentry

So you’re picking up Go and wondering “where did all my exceptions go?” It takes a bit to wrap your head around using Go, especially if you…
