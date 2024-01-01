Blog
Flutter Debugging: Top Tips and Tools You Need to Know

Modern applications are complex inter-connected collections of services and moving parts that all have the potential to fail or not work as…
React Native Debugging and Error Tracking During App Development

Software engineers spend a majority of their time debugging code. Learn more here about React Native debugging & error tracking.
Django Performance Improvements - Part 4: Caching in Django Applications

In the first three parts of this series around improving performance in your Django applications, we focused on database, code optimization…
A Beginner’s Guide to Unity Exception Handling | Sentry

As a beginner, it’s important to learn how to manage Unity exceptions effectively. Learn more here about Unity exception handling.
An iOS developer's first impressions of Flutter: Part 2

Integrating third party dependencies in Flutter In the previous article in this series, we looked at my first impressions, as an iOS…
How Clever.fm Monitors and Fixes Real Issues

Clever.fm is developing a platform to connect podcast listeners with community and content to make podcasting financially sustainable for…
Django Performance Improvements - Part 2: Code Optimization

The following guest post addresses how to improve your services’s performance with Sentry and other application profilers for Python. Check…
Tips for Optimizing React Native Application Performance - Part 2: Using Sentry SDK for Performance Monitoring

Monitoring performance in front-end applications is vital. It focuses on the areas of the application users experience. These areas are slow…
Converting Your iOS Application to Android: Part 3

In the previous two articles we’ve looked at why you should consider converting your application to Android, considerations to be aware of…
Improve Performance in Your iOS Applications - Part 4

There are multiple factors including speed, performance, UI interactions, etc. which are critical to the success of your iOS application…
10 Tips for Optimizing React Native Application Performance: Part 1

React Native is great for building cross-platform mobile applications. Learn how to optimize the performance of React Native applications with these 10 tips.
Monitoring Django Application Performance Errors with Sentry

In this tutorial, we’ll show how to add Sentry to a Django application so you can track and resolve any errors or performance issues occurring while your application is in production.
Exception Handling in Java (with Real Examples)

Learn how Sentry can make exception handling in Java easier and more powerful with real examples to use as a guide.
Improve Performance in your iOS Applications - Part 2

The performance of your iOS app is crucial when building and publishing it for any number of users. Your users expect it to be delightful…
Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 2

In part 2 of our Unity game development series, we walk through adding the falling effect, how to instantiate several prefabs in random places, & how to make a score counter (and display it).
Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 1

In this article, we are going to walk through adding a new scene, two important components (Rigid 2D and Box Collider 2D), how to destroy a game object, prefab, and how to instantiate a prefab.
Tracking Stability in a Bluetooth Low Energy-Based React-Native App

Daniel is an Agile Software Developer specializing in all forms of mobile development, Native iOS, React-Native, and beyond
How to monitor Lambda functions in your SST application

Guest Posts
Jay V is one of the founders of Serverless Stack (SST), an open-source framework that makes it easy to build serverless apps. He spends his…
