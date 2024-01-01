Blog
Making your JavaScript projects less noisy

SDK Updates
If you’re using Sentry for JavaScript error monitoring, you may be familiar with a common challenge: sifting through noisy, low-value errors…
Sentry Ingestion Domains Updates

SDK Updates
The TL;DR: We are going to apply these changes on September 1st, 2023: Ingestion via non-encrypted HTTP will be disabled. DNS A records for…
Cron Monitoring Now Supports Sentry SDKs, Automatic Set Up, Multi-Environments and More

SDK Updates
Last year we introduced Sentry Cron Monitoring (beta) to help developers get code-level context and performance trends for their scheduled…
Local Variables for NodeJS in Sentry

SDK Updates
Stack traces show us exactly where an exception occurred, but you can still be left wondering: What arguments or state caused the exception to occur? If you can reproduce the issue locally with a debugger attached you’ll have access to these local variables, but with Sentry you can identify the exception location *without* needing to reproduce the issue locally. By including local variables with stack traces, Sentry events become much closer to the full debugging experience.
4 Mobile Vitals to Keep a Pulse on Your Flutter Applications

SDK Updates
Flutter is one of the fastest-growing open source cross-platform development frameworks. The likes of BMW, Google Pay, Tencent, and iRobot…
Sentry’s Android Gradle Plugin Updated with Room Support and More

SDK Updates
Monitoring performance is a critical part of software development. We just released version 3.0.0 of our Sentry Android Gradle plugin, which…
Troubleshooting Spring Boot Applications with Sentry

SDK Updates
In this article, we walk through how to troubleshoot Spring Boot applications using Sentry. Learn more here about how Sentry can improve your application.
Bytecode transformations: The Android Gradle Plugin

SDK Updates
The first part of a blog post series about bytecode transformations on Android, where we talk about different approaches to bytecode manipulation in Java as well as how to make it work with Android and the Android Gradle plugin.
Keep Gamers Gaming — Application Monitoring for Unity

SDK Updates
Given the millions of registered Unity developers worldwide, Unity is arguably the most popular engine used to develop games. But, whether…
Jamstack June: A Recap

SDK Updates
Like any jam session, Jamstack June must end. But not before we reprise a few of our greatest licks of the month: Our Next.js SDK monitors…
Adding Native Support to our Android SDK

SDK Updates
We're continuing our expansion into Native and Mobile by adding NDK support to our Android libraries.
Fixing Native Apps with Sentry

SDK Updates
Here's a look at how you can use Sentry to detect native application crashes and fix them in no time.
Debug Node.js Projects with Source Maps

SDK Updates
We now support source maps for Node.js projects. Here's a look at how to debug Node.js projects and make those source maps available for Sentry.
Getting Started with Rust Error Tracking

SDK Updates
Sentry's Rust SDK provides you with as much error information as possible, as long as you ship your debug information in the executable. Here's a look at how you can optimize your Rust error tracking.
Introducing Sentry Electron

SDK Updates
With our new Electron SDK you get first-class support for all the things you’ve come to love in our other SDKs: breadcrumbs, device and OS information, and of course, high quality stack traces with source map support.
Introducing support for iOS, macOS, and tvOS apps

SDK Updates
Sentry now fully supports Cocoa, with both Swift and Objective-C clients
Happy Hour in San Francisco

Events
Our next Happy Hour will be next Tuesday, so come grab a drink on us and meet everyone in the community. Come ready with your questions on…
Capturing Java Exceptions with Sentry

SDK Updates
Getting started with Java exception handling can be an intimidating prospect. Learn more here about how to capture Java exceptions with Sentry.
Happy Hour in San Francisco

SDK Updates
To celebrate the release of Sentry 8 we’re hosting a Happy Hour in San Francisco. Join us for some casual conversation and let us buy you a…
