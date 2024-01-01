Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Mobile

5 Signs You Have Outgrown Your Mobile Monitoring Solution

Mobile
Imagine you start a new hobby — let’s say bike riding. You don’t want to invest a lot in a bike because you’re not sure that you’ll like it…
Read on

Mastering mobile: Reflecting on three years of mobile growth

Mobile
Few areas of development have seen as much recent change as mobile. Mobile phone and app usage spiked during the pandemic as we adapted to…
Read on

Mobile: The Future of Declarative UI Frameworks

Mobile
Taking a look at where mobile app development is headed, and exploring the new declarative approach used by the new native frameworks SwiftUI and Jetpack Compose.
Read on

Prioritizing Platform Stability at One of FastCo.’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022

Mobile
Ranked as one of New York Magazine’s best smart home training solutions 2022 and Men’s Health’s best connected cable machine 2022, Tonal literally sets the bar for smart home trainers.
Read on
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.