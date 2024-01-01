Blog
Ecosystem

SDK & Integration Updates: Sentry for every platform, framework, and tool

Ecosystem
It seems like these days there's a new exciting framework or dev tool launched every week. The challenge is that even if you're ready and…
Read on

How to Integrate GitHub with Sentry to Increase Speed to Resolution

Ecosystem
Toolchains are complicated these days - developers and engineering managers are working with more tools than they probably care to count. In…
Read on

Got an Idea for an integration? Build it on our Integration Platform

Ecosystem
Inspiration can come from anywhere. And sometimes we need to jumpstart our brain to get inspired. Well think of our new Example App…
Read on

Enable Suspect Commits, Unminify JS, and Track Releases with Vercel and Sentry

Ecosystem
Calling all JavaScript developers. Read all about our newest integration with Vercel that automatically generates releases, configures suspect commits, and uploads source maps for you.
Read on

Continuous Releases with Travis CI and Sentry

Ecosystem
TravisCI is a hugely popular continuous integration tool, and we use it at Sentry! This post will show you how to configure TravisCI to automatically create Sentry Releases as part of your workflow.
Read on

Automating Sentry Releases with CircleCI

Ecosystem
Combine Sentry's CLI with CircleCI to automatically create Sentry releases and learn about some of our best features like identifying suspect commits that likely introduced new errors and applying source maps to see the original source code within Sentry.
Read on

Sentry Integration Platform: Observability with Rookout

Ecosystem
Cut time from error to resolution with Rookout's new integration on the Sentry Integration Platform.
Read on

Sentry Integration Platform: Project Management with Clubhouse

Ecosystem
Prioritize and fix bugs faster with Clubhouse's integration on the new Sentry Integration Platform.
Read on

Introducing the Sentry Integration Platform

Ecosystem
Today we're launching the Sentry Integration Platform. Now *you* have the power to build the kind of integrations you want to see in Sentry. No need to wait around for us to do it.
Read on

Maximize Insights with Sentry's Integrations

Ecosystem
Make your life easier with error visibility gained from Sentry's integrations.
Read on

Find and Fix Bugs Faster with Updated GitLab Integration

Ecosystem
To give greater visibility into errors, we added release and commit tracking as well as suspect commits to our GitLab integration.
Read on

Configuring a Build Pipeline on Azure DevOps for an ASP.NET Core API

Ecosystem
Configure a build pipeline on Azure DevOps that builds the project, ensures everything is compiling, and checks to see that tests are passing.
Read on

From OAuth to GitHub Apps: How Sentry Built its New GitHub Integration

Ecosystem
A recent switch from OAuth to GitHub Apps made our GitHub integration updates possible. Here's a look at the process and the logic behind the switch.
Read on

Exception Perceptions: Automate Your Workflow with Probot for GitHub Apps

Ecosystem
GitHub Community Engineer Bex Warner shows us how to simplify our workflows with Probot.
Read on

Sentry + Microsoft Azure DevOps: Error-Tracking, Crash-Reporting, & More

Ecosystem
No duplicate work. No new password needed. Sentry updated its Azure DevOps integration to include issue-sync and easy sign-on.
Read on

Sentry + GitHub: Now with Support for GitHub Enterprise and Other New Features

Ecosystem
GitHub and Sentry users now benefit from easier sign-on and organization-wide setup improvements. Plus, a new integration for GitHub Enterprise.
Read on

Do More with Sentry and Atlassian

Ecosystem
Sentry is rolling out additional support and features for Jira and Bitbucket that will increase observability and decrease setup time.
Read on

How Clubhouse.io used Objective-C + the Sentry React Native Integration for Post-Launch Error Tracking

Ecosystem
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they've encountered (and resolved) over the years.
Read on
