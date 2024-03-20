March 20, 2024

AI-powered Autofix debugs & fixes your code in minutes

Sentry knows a lot about the inner workings of an application’s codebase. So we got to thinking, how can we use this rich dataset to make debugging with Sentry even faster? Many generative AI (GenAI) tools (e.g. GitHub Copilot) improve developer productivity in their dev environment, though few have the contextual data Sentry has to help fix errors in production. Our new AI-enabled Autofix feature understands what your users are doing when an error occurs, analyzes the error, generates a fix and even opens a pull request for your review. It’s like having a junior developer ready to help on-demand.

Autofix is meant to help you debug errors in production, but if you find yourself wanting that assistance while in development too, you might want to try Codecov’s new AI code review. How AI-powered Autofix works Autofix uses an agent-based architecture to break the process of evaluating and fixing a Sentry issue into manageable units of work. The first step in this process is the problem discovery agent, which provides a preliminary assessment of the problem and decides whether it’s fixable with a code change. Next, our planning agent uses relevant contextual information from the error message and your codebase to build an execution plan to resolve the underlying problem. The plan is passed to Autofix’s execution agents responsible for generating the fix and any accompanying unit tests. Finally, all of the changes are reviewed a final time before we generate a PR.

This process is designed to be iterative and transparent - the system will proactively ask for context and feedback as it proceeds and the result of each step is presented in a CI-like interface that should feel familiar to developers.

More context means better results Autofix can leverage your Sentry data to work smarter. This goes beyond simply finding relevant context while fixing issues - we also use it to generate unit tests informed by real production errors. This trivializes an important but easily overlooked element of the triage process - reliably reproducing the problem in a CI environment. We’re also aware that developers often have the best context when it comes to their code. As Autofix proceeds, it identifies areas where additional information will help it in its solution, and it asks the user specific questions. This feedback loop continues even after Autofix has generated a pull request for you to review. It’s able to respond to feedback from your CI environment or even comments on the PR.