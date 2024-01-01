Blog
    November product updates for Sentry

    Sentry
    Grab your favorite mug, fill it with some warm chocolatey goodness – it is hot cocoa season after all –, and check out our most recent…
    October Product Updates for Sentry

    Sentry
    Hey, you. Yes, you. Do you want to fix broken code faster and easier? Of course, you do. Who doesn’t? Well, lucky for you, we dedicated the…
    September Product Updates for Sentry

    Sentry
    It’s official, summer is over. So grab yourself a pumpkin-spiced food item of choice and check out what the Sentry team has been up to this…
    Find slow database queries with Query Insights

    Performance Monitoring
    There’s only so much you can control when it comes to your app’s performance. But you control what is arguably most important - the code…
    Find Trending Problems Faster with Escalating Issues

    Sentry
    Using Sentry Escalating issues to find and resolve high-priority issues faster.
    How to Fix Source Map Upload Errors

    Sentry
    A stack trace lacking your source code with all the variables and function names, is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle without a picture…
    Cron Monitoring Now Supports Sentry SDKs, Automatic Set Up, Multi-Environments and More

    SDK Updates
    Last year we introduced Sentry Cron Monitoring (beta) to help developers get code-level context and performance trends for their scheduled…
    Cron Job Monitoring Beta - Because scheduled jobs fail too

    Error Monitoring
    Do your cron jobs (aka scheduled jobs) ever fail or not run as expected? Scheduled jobs are supposed to be predictable – as the name implies…
    Top 3 Issue Alert Tips to Stop Noisy Notifications

    Error Monitoring
    Sentry Alerts ping you on Slack, Microsoft Teams, or Pager Duty when something goes needs your attention. However, too many alerts can turn…
    Stack Trace Line Numbers for Unity Events

    Error Monitoring
    In 2018 we launched the Sentry Unity SDK, but at the time, we couldn’t crack how to display stack trace line numbers for C# exceptions with…
    Full Stack Visibility to Find the Root Cause of Slow

    Sentry
    An app that works as expected is great, but if expected means a beachball for 10 seconds before the page loads, that’s… not so great…
    Introducing Mobile Screenshots

    Error Monitoring
    Nobody likes using an unstable mobile app or even worse, an app that crashes on them. In fact, 9 out of 10 US and UK consumers report…
    Introducing Metric Alert notification charts and Duplicate Alerts

    Error Monitoring
    Unless you stare at Sentry all day waiting for error or performance problems to pop up, chances are you rely on alerts to let you know when…
    Tracing errors and surfacing collateral damage across your code base

    Sentry
    Frontend technologies typically talk to several services in your backend, and those services talk to other services. At the root of every…
    Improved visibility for Issue Alerts

    Error Monitoring
    As most developers know, alert-fatigue is real, and the last thing you want is another feed of notifications. Read on to learn how the new…
    The Sentry Ruby SDK now supports Release Health

    SDK Updates
    Developers work tirelessly to publish updates to improve their products and services because, as we all know, a better user experience…
