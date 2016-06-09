More Avatar Options
After realizing that Gravatar’s default avatar looked an awful lot like our unassigned icon, we decided it was a good time to diversify our avatar offerings.
If you don’t feel like setting up Gravatar, you can now either upload a photo directly to Sentry or use an icon derived from your initials. This initial-derived icon is the default for newly created users.
You can view and change your avatar preferences from your Account Settings.
If you have feedback on avatars or any other Sentry feature, please open an issue on our GitHub repository. Whether you want to debug Ruby, do Node error tracking, or handle an obscure Java exception, we’ll be working hard to provide the best possible experience for you and your team!