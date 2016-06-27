Log Angular 2 Errors with Sentry

June 27, 2016

Angular 2 is almost here, and so it’s with great pleasure that Sentry now officially provides support for Angular 2 error tracking through our browser JavaScript SDK – including full support for use with TypeScript.

Getting Started

Install the sentry/raven-js package:

$ npm install raven-js --save

Configure SystemJS (the new default package manager for Angular 2) to locate the raven-js package:

System . config ( { packages : { 'raven-js' : { main : 'dist/raven.js' } } , paths : { 'raven-js' : 'node_modules/raven-js' } } ) ;

Declare a custom ErrorHandler that calls Raven.captureException , and initiate it as part of your NgModule call:

import Raven from 'raven-js' ; import { ErrorHandler } from '@angular/core' ; ... Raven . config ( 'your dsn' ) . install ( ) ; class RavenErrorHandler { handleError ( err : any ) { Raven . captureException ( err . originalError ) ; } } @ NgModule ( { imports : [ BrowserModule ] , declarations : [ AppComponent ] , bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] , providers : [ { provide : ErrorHandler , useClass : RavenErrorHandler } ] } )

Edit: These instructions have been edited to reflect API changes in Angular 2 RC7.

Once you’re done, Sentry will now start capturing both native JavaScript errors and errors occurring deep inside your Angular 2 application. For more in-depth instructions, take a look at our dedicated Angular 2 documentation.

TypeScript + Source Maps

The Raven.js project now provides a TypeScript language declaration file for static analysis of Raven.js API calls inside of your Angular 2 projects.

Additionally, Sentry supports Source Maps, which means that you can see your original TypeScript code in error stack traces.