July 20, 2016

Introducing support for iOS, macOS, and tvOS apps

Huge news! After a limited release, we’re excited to open up preview support for iOS error tracking, macOS crash reporting, and tvOS bug monitoring to everyone. In short, we’ve beefed up our clients for Swift error tracking and Objective-C bug monitoring so that they can now send proper crash reports. This enables us to do some really neat things like process the stacktrace on the server:

Words don’t quite do it justice, so we put together a screencast to show off just how awesome it is: