Logging Symfony Errors with Sentry

May 5, 2016

Following up on our native Laravel error tracking integration, we’re happy to announce native integration with Symfony via the sentry-symfony package.

Getting Started

Getting started with Symfony error tracking on Sentry is now easier than ever.

Install the sentry/sentry-symfony package:

$ composer require sentry/sentry-symfony

Enable the bundle in app/AppKernel.php :

<?php class AppKernel extends Kernel { public function registerBundles ( ) { $bundles = array ( new Sentry / SentryBundle / SentryBundle ( ) , ) ; } }

And lastly, add your DSN to app/config/config.yml :

sentry : dsn : "https://public:secret@sentry.example.com/1"

Learn More

Take a look at the sentry-symfony project on GitHub to learn more about how things are implemented, as well as additional details on using it with Sentry.