Logging Symfony Errors with Sentry

Following up on our native Laravel error tracking integration, we’re happy to announce native integration with Symfony via the sentry-symfony package.

Getting Started

Getting started with Symfony error tracking on Sentry is now easier than ever.

Install the sentry/sentry-symfony package:

$ composer require sentry/sentry-symfony

Enable the bundle in app/AppKernel.php:

<?php
class AppKernel extends Kernel
{
    public function registerBundles()
    {
        $bundles = array(
            // ...

            new Sentry/SentryBundle/SentryBundle(),
        );

        // ...
    }

    // ...
}

And lastly, add your DSN to app/config/config.yml:

sentry:
    dsn: "https://public:secret@sentry.example.com/1"

Learn More

Take a look at the sentry-symfony project on GitHub to learn more about how things are implemented, as well as additional details on using it with Sentry.

