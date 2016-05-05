Logging Symfony Errors with Sentry
Following up on our native Laravel error tracking integration, we’re happy to announce native integration with Symfony via the sentry-symfony package.
Getting Started
Getting started with Symfony error tracking on Sentry is now easier than ever.
Install the
sentry/sentry-symfony package:
$ composer require sentry/sentry-symfony
Enable the bundle in
app/AppKernel.php:
<?php
class AppKernel extends Kernel
{
public function registerBundles()
{
$bundles = array(
// ...
new Sentry/SentryBundle/SentryBundle(),
);
// ...
}
// ...
}
And lastly, add your DSN to
app/config/config.yml:
sentry:
dsn: "https://public:secret@sentry.example.com/1"
Learn More
Take a look at the sentry-symfony project on GitHub to learn more about how things are implemented, as well as additional details on using it with Sentry.