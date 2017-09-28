How to Use Error Boundaries in React 16 | Sentry

September 28, 2017

Seen these in your console?

😱 Cannot read property ‘getHostNode’ of null 😱

👺 TypeError: Cannot read property ‘_currentElement’ of null 👺

If you maintain a React application, you know that this class of error messages can be among the most frustrating and difficult to resolve. Typical symptoms include stack traces that thread through dark regions of the React internals, devoid of hope or references to even a single line of your own code:

TypeError: Cannot read property 'getHostNode' of null 😱 at getHostNode(~/react/lib/ReactReconciler.js:64:0) at getHostNode(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:383:0) 😕 at getHostNode(~/react/lib/ReactReconciler.js:64:0) at getHostNode(~/react/lib/ReactChildReconciler.js:114:0)😔 at updateChildren(~/react/lib/ReactMultiChild.js:215:0) at _reconcilerUpdateChildren(~/react/lib/ReactMultiChild.js:314:0) at _updateChildren(~/react/lib/ReactMultiChild.js:301:0) at updateChildren(~/react/lib/ReactDOMComponent.js:942:0) at _updateDOMChildren(~/react/lib/ReactDOMComponent.js:760:0) 😞 at updateComponent(~/react/lib/ReactDOMComponent.js:718:0) at receiveComponent(~/react/lib/ReactReconciler.js:126:0) at receiveComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:751:0) 😥 at _updateRenderedComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:721:0) at _performComponentUpdate(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:642:0) at updateComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:544:0) at receiveComponent(~/react/lib/ReactReconciler.js:126:0) 😫 at receiveComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:751:0) at _updateRenderedComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:721:0) at _performComponentUpdate(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:642:0) at updateComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:544:0) at receiveComponent(~/react/lib/ReactReconciler.js:126:0) 😢 at receiveComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:751:0) at _updateRenderedComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:721:0) at _performComponentUpdate(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:642:0) at updateComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:544:0) 😭 at receiveComponent(~/react/lib/ReactReconciler.js:126:0) at receiveComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:751:0) 😭 at _updateRenderedComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:721:0) at _performComponentUpdate(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:642:0) at updateComponent(~/react/lib/ReactCompositeComponent.js:558:0) at performUpdateIfNecessary(~/react/lib/ReactReconciler.js:158:0) at performUpdateIfNecessary(~/react/lib/ReactUpdates.js:151:0) 😭 at call(~/react/lib/Transaction.js:138:0) at call(~/react/lib/Transaction.js:138:0) at call(~/react/lib/ReactUpdates.js:90:0) at perform(~/react/lib/ReactUpdates.js:173:0) at call(~/react/lib/Transaction.js:204:0) at closeAll(~/react/lib/Transaction.js:151:0) at perform(~/react/lib/ReactDefaultBatchingStrategy.js:63:0) 💀 at batchedUpdates(~/react/lib/ReactUpdates.js:98:0) at batchedUpdates(~/react/lib/ReactEventListener.js:150:0)

If this type of stack trace from a React error is a familiar sight to you, there’s some good news this week!

React 16 was officially released on Sept 26th

React 16 is an API-compatible, under-the-hood rewrite of the React internals with ambitious goals like enabling asynchronous or preemptive rendering, and providing new tools (with sweet names) for elegantly expressing component hierarchies that are cumbersome today (fragments and portals). Another goal of the architecture is handling errors with a new, more correct and rigorous strategy.

This strategy means React 16 prevents situations where an error inside of a render call causes an invalid state and results in undefined behavior or confusing errors (like our good friend, Cannot read property 'getHostNode' of null ) by unmounting the entire component tree when errors are thrown inside render or lifecycle methods!

Failing more aggressively on these errors means not allowing the application to continue running in a corrupted state — reducing the distance between where you trip (the real problem occurs) and where you hit the ground (when React blows up because its internal bookkeeping is corrupt). This makes certain errors in React components easier to understand and fix.

However, it also means that existing problems which may have been failing silently or non-catastrophically will now cause the entire app to unmount!

What is an Error Boundary?

The solution to this is React 16’s new tool for explicitly handling error propagation, Error Boundaries! Error boundaries are analogous to try{ }catch(e){ } statements, but live inside and are scoped by component hierarchy instead of inside a given block of synchronous javascript.

Error boundaries exist because this ↓ doesn’t work with the JSX rendering model.

< div > { try { < CoolComplicatedComponent /> } catch(error){ handleChildError(error) } } </ div >

By using error boundaries you can isolate sections of your app’s component tree from each others’ errors, for instance, allowing your media player to continue running smoothly when the comment section crashes. This is without sacrificing React 16’s more predictable behavior and risking the possible exposure of corrupted state or undefined behavior. It’s a big improvement for your application’s stability.

On React 16? Use error boundaries today!

Error boundaries are something that every large React application should make use of to improve error resiliency. The API surface of error boundaries is simple — any React component becomes an error boundary when it implements the new lifecycle method, componentDidCatch(error, info) . This will be called with any uncaught error that bubbles up from the component’s children’s lifecycle methods, constructors, or render methods (but not the component’s own errors).

< div > < ExampleBoundary > < h2 > Sidebar </ h2 > < Widget /> </ ExampleBoundary > < p > This content won't unmount when Widget throws. </ p > </ div >

ExampleBoundary is a React component that implements componentDidCatch (there’s an example further below).

What to do when you catch uncaught errors?