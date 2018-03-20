Product Updates

Three Questions to Ask of Every Bug You Fix
Bugs are not just some random annoyance, but an integral part of the development lifecycle. Here are three questions you might consider when approaching each one.
Bugs are not just some random annoyance, but an integral part of the development lifecycle. Here are three questions you might consider when approaching each one.
In this fifth edition of The Monitor, Stephen Boak discusses Datadog's approach to monitoring (how appropriate) and product design.
Alex Hofsteede joins the Sentry team
Previous Sentry Scouts events are now available to view here, on our website.
GDPR goes into effect in the EU on May 25th. What do you need to do to ensure your organization is GDPR compliant with Sentry?
With our new Electron SDK you get first-class support for all the things you’ve come to love in our other SDKs: breadcrumbs, device and OS information, and of course, high quality stack traces with source map support.
The post-deployment process of discovery, investigation, and remediation can be painful, confusing, annoying, and lengthy. How can you best leverage Sentry to make this better?
IE and Edge throw errors in the end user's language. Sentry now automatically translates those errors.
In Exception Perceptions we discuss Observability best practices through videos, tutorials, and technical examples. Think of it as your go-to for all Observability related questions.
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
There are few things in life that we enjoy more than good, healthy, broken code. Our new series on why things break and how to fix them.
Lauryn Brown joins the Sentry team
We held out first Sentry Scouts Meetup in January. There were a lot of highlights.
Why track all your errors in one Project when you can get organized and break them into multiple Projects?
Vu Ngo joins the Sentry team