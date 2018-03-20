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Three Questions to Ask of Every Bug You Fix
Product Updates

Three Questions to Ask of Every Bug You Fix

Bugs are not just some random annoyance, but an integral part of the development lifecycle. Here are three questions you might consider when approaching each one.

Max Bittker

Max Bittker - · 6 min read

The Monitor — Stephen Boak, Senior Product Designer at Datadog
Product Updates

The Monitor — Stephen Boak, Senior Product Designer at Datadog

In this fifth edition of The Monitor, Stephen Boak discusses Datadog's approach to monitoring (how appropriate) and product design.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 3 min read

Welcome Alex Hofsteede
Product Updates

Welcome Alex Hofsteede

Alex Hofsteede joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Experience Sentry Scouts Meetups of Yesterday Through the Magic of Video
Product Updates

Experience Sentry Scouts Meetups of Yesterday Through the Magic of Video

Previous Sentry Scouts events are now available to view here, on our website.

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 2 min read

GDPR, Sentry, and You
Product Updates

GDPR, Sentry, and You

GDPR goes into effect in the EU on May 25th. What do you need to do to ensure your organization is GDPR compliant with Sentry?

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 3 min read

Introducing Sentry Electron
Product Updates

Introducing Sentry Electron

With our new Electron SDK you get first-class support for all the things you’ve come to love in our other SDKs: breadcrumbs, device and OS information, and of course, high quality stack traces with source map support.

Jan Michael Auer

Jan Michael Auer - · 2 min read

Improve Your Workflow with Sentry
Product Updates

Improve Your Workflow with Sentry

The post-deployment process of discovery, investigation, and remediation can be painful, confusing, annoying, and lengthy. How can you best leverage Sentry to make this better?

Adhiraj Somani

Adhiraj Somani - · 7 min read

Sentry Now Translates Errors from Edge and IE
Product Updates

Sentry Now Translates Errors from Edge and IE

IE and Edge throw errors in the end user's language. Sentry now automatically translates those errors.

Kamil Ogórek

Kamil Ogórek - · 2 min read

Perceive Your Exceptions with Exception Perceptions
Product Updates

Perceive Your Exceptions with Exception Perceptions

In Exception Perceptions we discuss Observability best practices through videos, tutorials, and technical examples. Think of it as your go-to for all Observability related questions.

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 1 min read

How Matthew Machuga of AuthO Narrowly Avoided Launch Catastrophe
Product Updates

How Matthew Machuga of AuthO Narrowly Avoided Launch Catastrophe

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 4 min read

Everything is Broken and I Don't Know Why
Product Updates

Everything is Broken and I Don't Know Why

There are few things in life that we enjoy more than good, healthy, broken code. Our new series on why things break and how to fix them.

Matt Robenolt

Matt Robenolt - · 6 min read

Welcome Lauryn Brown
Product Updates

Welcome Lauryn Brown

Lauryn Brown joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Devs Just Wanna Have Fun (and also to Code): Our First Sentry Scouts Meetup
Product Updates

Devs Just Wanna Have Fun (and also to Code): Our First Sentry Scouts Meetup

We held out first Sentry Scouts Meetup in January. There were a lot of highlights.

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 4 min read

Keep Your Projects Nice and Organized
Product Updates

Keep Your Projects Nice and Organized

Why track all your errors in one Project when you can get organized and break them into multiple Projects?

Meredith Heller

Meredith Heller - · 3 min read

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