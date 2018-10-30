Product Updates

Configuring a Build Pipeline on Azure DevOps for an ASP.NET Core API
Configure a build pipeline on Azure DevOps that builds the project, ensures everything is compiling, and checks to see that tests are passing.
Configure a build pipeline on Azure DevOps that builds the project, ensures everything is compiling, and checks to see that tests are passing.
Sentry's Rust SDK provides you with as much error information as possible, as long as you ship your debug information in the executable. Here's a look at how you can optimize your Rust error tracking.
Source maps can be extremely helpful…when they work. Learn more here about how to tell if your JavaScript source maps are broken & how to fix them.
A recent switch from OAuth to GitHub Apps made our GitHub integration updates possible. Here's a look at the process and the logic behind the switch.
Vlad Cretu joins the Sentry team
Hopefully it's no surprise that shipping clean, safe, and correct code is a high priority for engineering at Sentry. Here's a look at how we do just that.
In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.
In our Life at Sentry series, we find out what Sentry employees actually think about Sentry and its culture.
We'd like your feedback on an enhancement to the existing Sentry Java SDK: our new Java agent.
We held our fifth Sentry Scouts Meetup in May, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Arts + Tech. We've now addressed this by writing one.
GitHub Community Engineer Bex Warner shows us how to simplify our workflows with Probot.
We don’t know how malicious code was injected on Newegg’s billing page, but we do know how Newegg could have drastically decreased the likelihood of a breach: CSP.
Our new unified SDKs have arrived! Get a glimpse at what's changed and what it means for you.
No duplicate work. No new password needed. Sentry updated its Azure DevOps integration to include issue-sync and easy sign-on.
GitHub and Sentry users now benefit from easier sign-on and organization-wide setup improvements. Plus, a new integration for GitHub Enterprise.