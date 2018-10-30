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Configuring a Build Pipeline on Azure DevOps for an ASP.NET Core API
Product Updates

Configuring a Build Pipeline on Azure DevOps for an ASP.NET Core API

Configure a build pipeline on Azure DevOps that builds the project, ensures everything is compiling, and checks to see that tests are passing.

Bruno Garcia

Bruno Garcia - · 9 min read

Getting Started with Rust Error Tracking
Product Updates

Getting Started with Rust Error Tracking

Sentry's Rust SDK provides you with as much error information as possible, as long as you ship your debug information in the executable. Here's a look at how you can optimize your Rust error tracking.

Jan Michael Auer

Jan Michael Auer - · 3 min read

4 Reasons Why Your Source Maps are Broken & How to Fix Them
Product Updates

4 Reasons Why Your Source Maps are Broken & How to Fix Them

Source maps can be extremely helpful…when they work. Learn more here about how to tell if your JavaScript source maps are broken & how to fix them.

Colleen O'Rourke Ben Vinegar

Colleen O'Rourke, Ben Vinegar - · 7 min read

From OAuth to GitHub Apps: How Sentry Built its New GitHub Integration
Product Updates

From OAuth to GitHub Apps: How Sentry Built its New GitHub Integration

A recent switch from OAuth to GitHub Apps made our GitHub integration updates possible. Here's a look at the process and the logic behind the switch.

Eva Sasson

Eva Sasson - · 1 min read

Welcome Vlad Cretu
Product Updates

Welcome Vlad Cretu

Vlad Cretu joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Shipping Clean Code at Sentry with Linters, Travis CI, Percy, & More
Product Updates

Shipping Clean Code at Sentry with Linters, Travis CI, Percy, & More

Hopefully it's no surprise that shipping clean, safe, and correct code is a high priority for engineering at Sentry. Here's a look at how we do just that.

Adhiraj Somani

Adhiraj Somani - · 6 min read

Tools This Engineer Uses: Vim, iTerm2, Control P
Product Updates

Tools This Engineer Uses: Vim, iTerm2, Control P

In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 3 min read

Life at Sentry: Meet Saloni Dudziak, VP of People
Product Updates

Life at Sentry: Meet Saloni Dudziak, VP of People

In our Life at Sentry series, we find out what Sentry employees actually think about Sentry and its culture.

Jan Crisostomo

Jan Crisostomo - · 8 min read

Sentry’s New Java Agent: Adding Context to Your Stack Traces
Product Updates

Sentry’s New Java Agent: Adding Context to Your Stack Traces

We'd like your feedback on an enhancement to the existing Sentry Java SDK: our new Java agent.

Brett Hoerner

Brett Hoerner - · 1 min read

Sentry Scouts: Arts + Tech — A Recap
Product Updates

Sentry Scouts: Arts + Tech — A Recap

We held our fifth Sentry Scouts Meetup in May, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Arts + Tech. We've now addressed this by writing one.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 4 min read

Exception Perceptions: Automate Your Workflow with Probot for GitHub Apps
Product Updates

Exception Perceptions: Automate Your Workflow with Probot for GitHub Apps

GitHub Community Engineer Bex Warner shows us how to simplify our workflows with Probot.

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 3 min read

How a Content Security Policy (CSP) Could Have Protected Newegg
Product Updates

How a Content Security Policy (CSP) Could Have Protected Newegg

We don’t know how malicious code was injected on Newegg’s billing page, but we do know how Newegg could have drastically decreased the likelihood of a breach: CSP.

Matt Robenolt

Matt Robenolt - · 2 min read

Python, JavaScript, .NET, and Rust: Sentry’s Unified SDK Updates
Product Updates

Python, JavaScript, .NET, and Rust: Sentry’s Unified SDK Updates

Our new unified SDKs have arrived! Get a glimpse at what's changed and what it means for you.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 3 min read

Sentry + Microsoft Azure DevOps: Error-Tracking, Crash-Reporting, & More
Product Updates

Sentry + Microsoft Azure DevOps: Error-Tracking, Crash-Reporting, & More

No duplicate work. No new password needed. Sentry updated its Azure DevOps integration to include issue-sync and easy sign-on.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 2 min read

Sentry + GitHub: Now with Support for GitHub Enterprise and Other New Features
Product Updates

Sentry + GitHub: Now with Support for GitHub Enterprise and Other New Features

GitHub and Sentry users now benefit from easier sign-on and organization-wide setup improvements. Plus, a new integration for GitHub Enterprise.

Eva Sasson

Eva Sasson - · 2 min read

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