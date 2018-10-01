Sentry Scouts: Arts + Tech — A Recap

October 1, 2018

At Sentry, we celebrate diverse backgrounds. From evangelists who sang in musicals, content strategists who directed films, and even engineers who craft hipster lighting fixtures: we’re big fans of bringing our artistic backgrounds into our work! With a spark of creative inspiration, we dedicated May’s Sentry Scouts Meetup to Arts + Tech.

For the Arts + Tech panel, we were joined by this amazingly talented group:

Many Paths Lead to Tech

In addition to being talented, our panelists have another thing in common: they all come to tech from entirely different backgrounds. Some of our panelists made their way to tech from art, while others made their way to art from tech.

Catherine Meyers was a professional opera singer before attending an engineering bootcamp.

Evadora de Zhengia earned a theater degree while cultivating a passion for hackathons.

Kaitlyn Hova started playing her violin professionally at the age of 11 before turning to neuroscience and coding in college.

Danielle Baskin was a painter before using tech to pull pranks.

Ashley Qian is a software engineer that embraces her artistic abilities by making musical stuffed animals (among other things).

Max Bittker is a software engineer that uses his creativeness to making procedural art.

While money was sometimes the driver to tech, cash wasn’t always the primary motivator. Instead, our panelists explained the desire to use art and tech to communicate something in a different way, whether that something was a joke, a different perspective, or the use of a new word in The New York Times.

Now Look at This Amazing Art from the Panel

Here is an example of Evadora’s immersive art, which she describes as a twist on your average party. “The moment you step into the house, the adventure begins.” This particular art-installment/party resembled a role-play game where partygoers had to use household items (like a beet) to overthrow the king.

microintrospection — New New York Times (@NYT_first_said) September 20, 2018

Max is inspired by the limitations of tech and enjoys the way a particular medium or tech guides art. His Twitter account, New New York Times, tweets words when they are used by The New York Times for the first time. Some of the words are genuinely new, some are typos, and all are a fascinating look into how we use text.

Danielle wanted to reduce the amount of useless swag at events, and she is accomplishing that goal by creating swag you can eat. In addition to brandedfruit.com, Danielle’s projects are varied, including a bitcoin wallet that you can store in a pocketknife and sweaters for drones.