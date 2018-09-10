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Do More with Sentry and Atlassian
Product Updates

Do More with Sentry and Atlassian

Sentry is rolling out additional support and features for Jira and Bitbucket that will increase observability and decrease setup time.

Sara Gilford

Sara Gilford - · 5 min read

Welcome Hannah Katz
Product Updates

Welcome Hannah Katz

Hannah Katz joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

New and Improved Integrations for Github, Jira, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, & GitHub Enterprise
Product Updates

New and Improved Integrations for Github, Jira, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, & GitHub Enterprise

New features include support for Azure DevOps and GitHub Enterprise, as well as additions to our integrations with Jira, GitHub and Bitbucket.

Eva Sasson

Eva Sasson - · 3 min read

Purdue University's Retired .NET Peer Review App & the Path to Error Monitoring
Product Updates

Purdue University's Retired .NET Peer Review App & the Path to Error Monitoring

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 2 min read

Exception Perceptions: Turning C# into a 5-Star Mobile App with Xamarin
Product Updates

Exception Perceptions: Turning C# into a 5-Star Mobile App with Xamarin

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Xamarin + Azure Cloud Developer Advocate Brandon Minnick talks about using C# and .NET skills to build fully native Android, iOS, and UWP apps.

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 2 min read

Welcome Derek Sorkin
Product Updates

Welcome Derek Sorkin

Derek Sorkin joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Trust Sentry on NuGet: Package Prefix Reservation
Product Updates

Trust Sentry on NuGet: Package Prefix Reservation

As a pillar of the .NET ecosystem, NuGet specifies how .NET packages are created, hosted, and consumed. Sentry is proactively ensuring the security of our packages by reserving our package prefix.

Bruno Garcia

Bruno Garcia - · 4 min read

Ship Code Smarter with Monitoring & Feedback
Product Updates

Ship Code Smarter with Monitoring & Feedback

Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should ship continuously.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 6 min read

Welcome Erin Dame
Product Updates

Welcome Erin Dame

Erin Dame joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Sentry Scouts: Security — A Recap
Product Updates

Sentry Scouts: Security — A Recap

We held our fourth Sentry Scouts Meetup in April, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Security. We've now addressed this by writing one.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 5 min read

Join the Discussion on Sentry's Streamlined SDKs
Product Updates

Join the Discussion on Sentry's Streamlined SDKs

SDKs play a very important role in success with Sentry, from the first error to the bug fix. We've rethought and streamlined our SDK experience, and now we're looking for your feedback.

Daniel Griesser

Daniel Griesser - · 3 min read

Minimize Risk with Continuous Integration (CI) and Deployment (CD)
Product Updates

Minimize Risk with Continuous Integration (CI) and Deployment (CD)

Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should ship continuously.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 5 min read

Meet One of Our Summer Interns: Josh Li
Product Updates

Meet One of Our Summer Interns: Josh Li

Josh Li joins Sentry as a Summer Intern

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How to Improve UX & Fix Issues Fast (Spoiler: It's with Observability.)
Product Updates

How to Improve UX & Fix Issues Fast (Spoiler: It's with Observability.)

Sentry Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon returns to The Open Source Show to chat with Bridget Kromhout, Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocate, about the value of observability.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 1 min read

The Monitor — Andy Tuba, Senior Software Developer at Reddit
Product Updates

The Monitor — Andy Tuba, Senior Software Developer at Reddit

In this sixth edition of The Monitor, Andy Tuba discusses Reddit's review and deploy process (and also plays some serious tuba).

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 4 min read

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