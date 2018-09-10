Product Updates

Do More with Sentry and Atlassian
Sentry is rolling out additional support and features for Jira and Bitbucket that will increase observability and decrease setup time.
Sentry is rolling out additional support and features for Jira and Bitbucket that will increase observability and decrease setup time.
Hannah Katz joins the Sentry team
New features include support for Azure DevOps and GitHub Enterprise, as well as additions to our integrations with Jira, GitHub and Bitbucket.
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Xamarin + Azure Cloud Developer Advocate Brandon Minnick talks about using C# and .NET skills to build fully native Android, iOS, and UWP apps.
Derek Sorkin joins the Sentry team
As a pillar of the .NET ecosystem, NuGet specifies how .NET packages are created, hosted, and consumed. Sentry is proactively ensuring the security of our packages by reserving our package prefix.
Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should ship continuously.
Erin Dame joins the Sentry team
We held our fourth Sentry Scouts Meetup in April, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Security. We've now addressed this by writing one.
SDKs play a very important role in success with Sentry, from the first error to the bug fix. We've rethought and streamlined our SDK experience, and now we're looking for your feedback.
Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should ship continuously.
Josh Li joins Sentry as a Summer Intern
Sentry Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon returns to The Open Source Show to chat with Bridget Kromhout, Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocate, about the value of observability.
In this sixth edition of The Monitor, Andy Tuba discusses Reddit's review and deploy process (and also plays some serious tuba).