Product Updates

Debug Front-End Errors with Sentry
Maximize your front-end debugging with just a few manual optimizations. Learn more here about how front-end engineers can use the Sentry platform.
Maximize your front-end debugging with just a few manual optimizations. Learn more here about how front-end engineers can use the Sentry platform.
Kathrin Bierhaus joins the Sentry team
Errors suck. And you don’t want to spend your time fixing or investigating them. In our Workflow series, we’ll help you optimize your workflow, from crash to resolution.
Bruno Garcia joins the Sentry team
Ayesha Omarali joined the Sentry team as an intern this past summer and fall
Here's a look at how you can identify and solve issues in AWS Lambda applications, with the help of two powerful tools.
On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Sydney Palumbo and Emre Sonmez drove by to chat about Smartcar, a platform that helps developers create apps that communicate with vehicles.
Enjoy this quick introduction to creating a web server with Actix and monitoring it with Sentry.
In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.
Sentry will be at at AWS re:Invent on November 26 through 30 in Las Vegas. We hope to see you there! Unless you’re not going.
We held a Sentry Scouts Meetup in August, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Machine Learning. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Here's a structural blueprint for constructing a SaaS application.
Sydney Ryan joins the Sentry team
We're exploring the intersection of minidumps and Electron.
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.