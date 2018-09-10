Do More with Sentry and Atlassian

September 10, 2018

Sentry is rolling out additional support and features for Jira and Bitbucket, including two-way sync and org-level settings. These updated integrations will improve the experience for any developer who has Sentry and Atlassian in their workflow by increasing observability into their applications and decreasing setup time.

What’s new with Jira and Sentry? Two-Way Sync.

Did you know that you can create or link to an existing Jira issue directly from Sentry? This feature has been one of Sentry’s best-kept secrets for a while, but we’ve made the feature more prominent in Sentry so that it’s not quite so secret anymore.

In addition to this core functionality — creating Jira issues directly from Sentry — we’ve launched two-way sync. When you delegate an issue to an assignee or update a status on Jira, the updates will also populate in Sentry. Comments will sync from Sentry to Jira to support Jira-heavy users, like product managers and engineering managers. With this update, all key stakeholders and team members who need to track their projects on the development layer can do so in real time using their interface of choice.

Keep in mind: two-way sync is currently available to customers on the medium plan and above.

Another new capability is the ability to apply settings for Sentry’s Jira integration at an organizational level rather than per-project basis, so there’s no need to duplicate efforts configuring the rules multiple times for various projects.

These updated integrations with Sentry create a tighter experience between the two products, which will save you time and setup as well as overhead and upkeep costs. It’s like VR without the headset or the future. OK, so it’s like RR (real reality) with a side of high-fives.

Check out the Jira integration documentation, and read what Sentry users have to say about our Jira integration:

“Sentry is an indispensable tool for our team, and the Jira integration works like a charm.” - Mike du Heaume, Software Developer, Go Auto

“We have used Sentry for years now and could not imagine running a commercial web application without it. It is a must-have runtime error logging environment. Now with the Jira integration, it makes it even easier to log runtime errors into Jira tickets.” - Gregor Siwinski, VP Engineering, Payability

“We use the Sentry + Jira integration for every sprint to make sure we are prioritizing bug fixes alongside feature work. This integration makes it really fast to generate work items and get stuff done.” - Joel Stimson, Sr. Software Engineer, Apptentive

“Sentry is really a great tool, and it works smoothly with our Jira installation. A big help to shorten reaction times before new problems become major customer issues.” - André Rabold, CTO, Stashimi

Pretty good stuff, huh?

What’s new with Bitbucket and Sentry? Org-Level Specificity.

Like with Jira, the BitBucket integration also enables the application of Sentry settings on an organizational level rather than a per-project basis. Your team will save more time with each level of configurations, which means that setting specificity based on your organization’s and application’s particular needs won’t introduce additional admin complexity. Settings can be applied broadly for a more continuous and relevant view of your workflow. Get fancy with your settings without restraint or regret.

Team-focused relevance adds to the features we’ve recently rolled out for Sentry’s Bitbucket integration. This integration bridges the gap between Sentry issues and Bitbucket issues, as you can now create and link to Bitbucket issues directly from Sentry. If you have deploys and explicit ownership rules configured for Bitbucket, you’ll receive notifications when an exception triggers an alert for that owner. Want to mark an issue as resolved as soon as a specific PR is merged? Sentry’s Bitbucket integration allows users to notify Sentry when that PR fixes a specific Sentry issue, streamlining the resolution process without excess triage and investigation.

Linking issues between Bitbucket and Sentry makes it easy to check the status of your application via either interface. Check out the Bitbucket integration documentation, and read what Sentry users have to say about our Bitbucket integration:

“Nice productivity integration that saves us the time of manually creating a Bitbucket issue, copy-pasting the URL from Sentry, and copy-pasting the stack trace. Do that a few times a week and the minutes really add up.” - Yoran Brondsema, CTO, Sutori

“Sentry for Bitbucket makes it easy for me to create Bitbucket issues out of errors and exceptions in my PHP app. It helps me keep all the stuff that needs fixing in one place so that I don’t have to sift through a bunch of errors that might not be pressing. It’s just one of the ways that Sentry helps me keep my app running smoothly :-)” - Mark P.

Can you use Sentry, Jira, and Bitbucket together?

Yes, indeed you can! Linking issues between Bitbucket, Jira, and Sentry makes it easy to check the status of your application via either interface and improve the efficiency of your project management.

When an issue comes into Sentry, you can create a Bitbucket pull request to fix that specific Sentry issue. When you do that, it resolves the issue in Sentry via the PR. With Jira and Sentry two-way sync, when you resolve an issue in Sentry, the issue will update to be resolved in Jira, and the corresponding Jira issue will be updated, as well.

That’s not all! Learn more about what’s behind our updated ecosystem integrations.