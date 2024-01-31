January monthly product update

January 31, 2024

With January over, 2024 is in full swing. Read on below to find out more about the Metrics Alpha, Cron Monitoring GA, SDK improvements, and more.

Cron Monitoring GA and Metrics Alpha

In January, Cron Monitoring became generally available. Cron Monitoring alerts you when your scheduled jobs fail, and traces failures back to related errors in your project. And with configuration through supported Sentry SDKs, you can set up monitoring your cron jobs in minutes.

You can also define alerting parameters (i.e. Margins and Thresholds). The new Margins alerting feature tells Sentry when to mark a job as failed or missed, and Failure and Recovery Thresholds define when to create or resolve an issue.

Want to test it out? All Sentry account plans include one monitor with unlimited check-ins - down to the minute. You can purchase additional monitors on-demand for $0.78 per monitor, per month on your subscription settings page.

During our November 2023 Launch Week, we gave you a sneak peek of our upcoming metrics product. Metrics is now available to use in alpha. Track and visualize the data points you care about over time, with custom metrics or standard metrics like processing time, checkout conversion rate, or user signups, and view correlated traces to pinpoint and solve issues impacting app performance or the user experience. Sign up for access.