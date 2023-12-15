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Fetch Waterfall in React
Product Updates

Fetch Waterfall in React

Have you seen this problem? Or maybe this one? You’ve most likely seen this: --- Hint: they’re all the same. The first image is Sentry’s Event Details page,…

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 7 min read

Sentry Bundle Size: How We Reduced Replay SDK by 35%
Product Updates

Sentry Bundle Size: How We Reduced Replay SDK by 35%

An in-depth analysis of how we managed to cut the Sentry bundle size for Session Replay SDK through a few key performance changes.

Francesco Novy

Francesco Novy - · 7 min read

Fallbacks for HTTP 404 images in HTML and JavaScript
Product Updates

Fallbacks for HTTP 404 images in HTML and JavaScript

Your images are 404ing all over the place. You’ve got an angry email from a client. Their site is “broken”, images aren’t loading, cumulative layout shift is…

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 5 min read

November product updates for Sentry
Product Updates

November product updates for Sentry

Grab your favorite mug, fill it with some warm chocolatey goodness – it is hot cocoa season after all –, and check out our most recent product updates to…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 3 min read

Spotlight: Sentry for Development
Product Updates

Spotlight: Sentry for Development

A long time ago I worked on a project called Django Debug Toolbar (DJDT). It was a local development plugin that would give you a debug overlay within Django’s…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

Fixing memoization-breaking re-renders in React
Product Updates

Fixing memoization-breaking re-renders in React

When a parent component passes down a callback function to a memoized child component through its props, React will re-render the child component every time the parent component gets re-rendered, even though the child component is memoized. In this article, we’ll look into that problem, and learn how to fix it.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 5 min read

SDK & Integration Updates: Sentry for every platform, framework, and tool
Product Updates

SDK & Integration Updates: Sentry for every platform, framework, and tool

It seems like these days there’s a new exciting framework or dev tool launched every week. The challenge is that even if you’re ready and able to use new…

Dhrumil Parekh Steven Eubank

Dhrumil Parekh, Steven Eubank - · 9 min read

Sentry’s EU Data Region Now in Early Access
Product Updates

Sentry’s EU Data Region Now in Early Access

Like many of our customers, Sentry takes privacy and data sovereignty seriously. One of Sentry’s values is to be for “Every Developer,” and we can’t do that…

Mike Ihbe

Mike Ihbe - · 4 min read

Not Every Problem is an Error: Introducing Rage and Dead Clicks + New User Feedback Reports
Product Updates

Not Every Problem is an Error: Introducing Rage and Dead Clicks + New User Feedback Reports

I know, we’re Sentry the error and performance monitoring platform and we catch production issues. But as you (hopefully) saw during our Launch Week…

Bruno Garcia

Bruno Garcia - · 3 min read

Performance Monitoring for Every Developer: Web Vitals & Function Regression Issues
Product Updates

Performance Monitoring for Every Developer: Web Vitals & Function Regression Issues

Extracting relevant insights from your performance monitoring tool can be frustrating. You often get back more data than you need, making it difficult to…

Indragie Karunaratne

Indragie Karunaratne - · 8 min read

A story about HTTP status codes and why you should read documentation
Product Updates

A story about HTTP status codes and why you should read documentation

Learn four things to consider when building APIs related to HTTP status codes. And when consuming APIs, don’t do what I did. Read the documentation, understand how the API is designed, and code defensively around unexpected results.

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 6 min read

Improved GraphQL Support in Sentry
Product Updates

Improved GraphQL Support in Sentry

Beautiful syntax-highlighted GraphQL errors are coming — get ‘em while they’re fresh! Not that we encourage you to add more errors of any kind to your code.…

Ivana Kellyerova

Ivana Kellyerova - · 4 min read

Next.js SDK Security Advisory - CVE-2023-46729
Product Updates

Next.js SDK Security Advisory - CVE-2023-46729

TL;DR We released a critical security advisory today for Sentry’s Next.js SDK. In the SDK versions 7.26.0-7.76.0 (inclusive), when the tunnelRoute option is…

Alek Amrani

Alek Amrani - · 7 min read

October Product Updates for Sentry
Product Updates

October Product Updates for Sentry

Hey, you. Yes, you. Do you want to fix broken code faster and easier? Of course, you do. Who doesn’t? Well, lucky for you, we dedicated the whole month of…

Ben Peven Rahul Chhabria

Ben Peven, Rahul Chhabria - · 3 min read

September Product Updates for Sentry
Product Updates

September Product Updates for Sentry

It’s official, summer is over. So grab yourself a pumpkin-spiced food item of choice and check out what the Sentry team has been up to this past month. From…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 3 min read

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