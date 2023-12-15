Fetch Waterfall in React
Have you seen this problem? Or maybe this one? You’ve most likely seen this: --- Hint: they’re all the same. The first image is Sentry’s Event Details page,…
Have you seen this problem? Or maybe this one? You’ve most likely seen this: --- Hint: they’re all the same. The first image is Sentry’s Event Details page,…
An in-depth analysis of how we managed to cut the Sentry bundle size for Session Replay SDK through a few key performance changes.
Your images are 404ing all over the place. You’ve got an angry email from a client. Their site is “broken”, images aren’t loading, cumulative layout shift is…
Grab your favorite mug, fill it with some warm chocolatey goodness – it is hot cocoa season after all –, and check out our most recent product updates to…
A long time ago I worked on a project called Django Debug Toolbar (DJDT). It was a local development plugin that would give you a debug overlay within Django’s…
When a parent component passes down a callback function to a memoized child component through its props, React will re-render the child component every time the parent component gets re-rendered, even though the child component is memoized. In this article, we’ll look into that problem, and learn how to fix it.
It seems like these days there’s a new exciting framework or dev tool launched every week. The challenge is that even if you’re ready and able to use new…
Like many of our customers, Sentry takes privacy and data sovereignty seriously. One of Sentry’s values is to be for “Every Developer,” and we can’t do that…
I know, we’re Sentry the error and performance monitoring platform and we catch production issues. But as you (hopefully) saw during our Launch Week…
Extracting relevant insights from your performance monitoring tool can be frustrating. You often get back more data than you need, making it difficult to…
Learn four things to consider when building APIs related to HTTP status codes. And when consuming APIs, don’t do what I did. Read the documentation, understand how the API is designed, and code defensively around unexpected results.
Beautiful syntax-highlighted GraphQL errors are coming — get ‘em while they’re fresh! Not that we encourage you to add more errors of any kind to your code.…
TL;DR We released a critical security advisory today for Sentry’s Next.js SDK. In the SDK versions 7.26.0-7.76.0 (inclusive), when the tunnelRoute option is…
Hey, you. Yes, you. Do you want to fix broken code faster and easier? Of course, you do. Who doesn’t? Well, lucky for you, we dedicated the whole month of…
It’s official, summer is over. So grab yourself a pumpkin-spiced food item of choice and check out what the Sentry team has been up to this past month. From…