March 22, 2024

Five improvements to Make Debugging Less Terrible

Check out our docs and this GitHub discussion to learn more. What should I do if my code does not work in production? It’s mind-boggling that with all the advancements in CI/CD tooling and practices, only 30% of companies surveyed by the CD Foundation deploy on a daily basis. It seems like one of the biggest reasons why developers are not pushing to production more frequently is not knowing if their software will actually work in production. With the latest updates to Release Health, we can literally tell you if your software is working in production the second the deployment goes live and tell you how healthy the release is. Bad release detection We’ll show you if a release is unhealthy on our Releases page and our Release details page so that all team members involved in the release can see what went wrong and investigate. You can set up your own thresholds based on errors, issues, and even crash rates to determine the health of a release.

You can also retrieve the statuses of release thresholds by polling our new API in your CI/CD pipeline to easily detect bad releases based on your set thresholds and better automate your deployment decisions. (Stay tuned - soon we’ll fire notifications and webhooks when Sentry detects bad releases).

How can I reduce context switching? Slack integration enhancements Bad release detection isn’t the only way we’re trying to get you to what matters faster. Our Slack Integration allows teams to get alerted on new and important issues in your codebase. We added more context to these alerts so that you get the right information about your bug at the right time and in the place you work. Our updated Slack notification shows more details about the issue and gives you access to some common actions right within your Slack client. Now you’ll see: Event and User Counts

Suggested Assignees And be able to: Add notes and rulebook URLs

Get options for how to archive an issue

Search on the assignment selector (so you can search for any team member to assign the issue to)

With the ability to assign, resolve, or archive issues directly from Slack with way more data - resolving, punting, and prioritizing what to fix next is a whole lot less painful. Embedded Replays in Issue Details As you scroll through Issue Details, you’ll now find a replay embedded on the page. Because Session Replay helps you repro issues by providing reproductions of user sessions in a video interface, you can now see what happened leading up to and after a user experienced the issue and debug faster– without leaving the issue details page.

How can I trace a front end problem to a server-side error quickly? Improved Trace Navigator in Issue Details We updated Trace Navigator on every Issue Detail page to make it easy to visualize where a particular error was detected in a trace, as well as what other issues could be related to this error. This enables you to clearly answer the often nebulous question, “is a backend error causing problems in my frontend?” without rolling your face on the keyboard.