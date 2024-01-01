Blog
Python 3.11 Release - Top 5 Things to Know

Ecosystem
Python 3.11 was released on Oct. 24th, 2022. This latest version makes Python faster and even more user-friendly. If you're not ready to…
Read on

Introducing Terraform for Sentry

Ecosystem
*The Sentry Terraform Provider is an open-source project built and maintained by a community developer and officially sponsored by Sentry…
Read on

Guest Post: Troubleshooting Feature Flags with Komodor and Sentry

Ecosystem
Mickael Alliel is a DevOps Engineer who enjoys experimenting with new technologies and methodologies. Mickael is currently developing the…
Read on

Prioritize Errors that Matter with Sentry + Jira Server

Ecosystem
We've added support for Jira Server, including issue management, two-way issue sync, and organization-wide settings.
Read on

12 Days of Partners — GitLab

Ecosystem
On the twelfth day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about GitLab.
Read on

12 Days of Partners — Twilio

Ecosystem
On the eleventh day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about Twilio.
Read on

12 Days of Partners — Atlassian

Ecosystem
On the tenth day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about Atlassian.
Read on

12 Days of Partners — Heroku

Ecosystem
On the seventh day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about Heroku.
Read on

12 Days of Partners — StackShare

Ecosystem
On the fourth day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about StackShare.
Read on

12 Days of Partners — Wix

Ecosystem
On the third day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about Wix.
Read on

12 Days of Partners — GitHub

Ecosystem
On the second day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about GitHub.
Read on

12 Days of Partners — Travis CI

Ecosystem
On the first day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about Travis CI.
Read on

Tools This Engineer Uses: GitHub, Bear, Alfred, Insomnia, VS Code

Ecosystem
In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.
Read on

New and Improved Integrations for Github, Jira, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, & GitHub Enterprise

Ecosystem
New features include support for Azure DevOps and GitHub Enterprise, as well as additions to our integrations with Jira, GitHub and Bitbucket.
Read on

12 Days of Integrations — Segment

Ecosystem
For the eleventh day of integrations, we hang an ornament on the Sen-Tree for Segment, a service that enables easier integration with other integrations
Read on

12 Days of Integrations — Heroku

Ecosystem
In celebration of this seventh day of integrations, we add a Heroku ornament to our Sen-Tree.
Read on

12 Days of Integrations — JIRA

Ecosystem
We're highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. Today's integration is JIRA.
Read on

Three Steps to Better Error Monitoring with Sentry Releases for Bitbucket

Ecosystem
At its best, error tracking isn't just about putting out fires. It's about building fire-retardancy through observability and iteration.
Read on
