From OAuth to GitHub Apps: How Sentry Built its New GitHub Integration

October 15, 2018

As the most widely used source code management and error monitoring solutions, GitHub and Sentry work together to help developers improve their code and their productivity.

With the newest Sentry integration release, GitHub users benefit from faster sign-in, flexible repository permissions, and easier organization-wide setup. And for the first time, GitHub Enterprise users can also take advantage of these useful integration features.

From OAuth to GitHub Apps

The new integration was made possible by a switch from OAuth to GitHub Apps, which leverages GitHub Marketplace. Why the transition?

GitHub Apps enabled Sentry to provide users with a way to install an app to an organization, in addition to an individual account.

GitHub Apps allows Sentry users to be more selective in which repositories they grant Sentry access.

In other words, updating the integration on GitHub Marketplace allowed Sentry to incorporate new, exciting features like the ability to ‘Sign-in with GitHub’, better-configured settings for teams, and the ability for users to give Sentry access to specific repositories. (Previously, Sentry needed access to all repositories, even the ones you didn’t need Sentry to access).

In How Sentry moved to GitHub Apps, Sentry engineers Meredith Heller and Evan Purkhiserprovide insight into the integration rebuild project. For a complete walkthrough of their process, key learnings, and outcomes, check out GitHub’s blog post.