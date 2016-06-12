Blog
Spotlight: Sentry for Development

Sentry
A long time ago I worked on a project called Django Debug Toolbar (DJDT). It was a local development plugin that would give you a debug…
API Authentication Bypass

Sentry
On July 20th a customer informed us of an authentication bypass vulnerability in our API. In the end, we found no evidence of any customer data exposure. But as always, there are a few lessons learned. Read more here.
Welcoming Sentry’s New CEO

Sentry
It’s my pleasure to introduce the newest member of the Sentry team: CEO Milin Desai
Sentry 9.1 and Upcoming Changes

Sentry
If you are one of the thousands of companies running open source, there are a few things you need to know about 9.1 that will affect you down the road.
User Feedback in Laravel

SDK Updates
is a feature that allows you to interact with your customers when they hit an issue. While most of Sentry will justwork out of the box, Feedback requires a bit more work on your end. Today we're goingto try to help you get started so you can get back to shipping
Security Incident (June 12 2016)

Sentry
On June 12th, we were alerted to a vulnerability in our backup infrastructure. After investigating the issue we have concluded that no data has been accessed.
Logging Laravel Errors with Sentry

SDK Updates
Today we’re announcing native integration with Laravel through our new sentry-laravel package. This is a drastic improvement over our…
Introducing Saved Searches

Sentry
If you’ve been staring at your stream this week you probably noticed something a little different. Our predefined filters have been replaced…
Monitoring the Monitor

Sentry
At Sentry we aim to make crash reporting pleasant. For us, that means you don’t need to dig into sparse logs to determine what’s going on…
Per-Project Rate Limits

Sentry
UPDATE: This feature has since been removed from Sentry. This post exists for historical purposes. We’ve received a lot of requests for per…
Rethinking Roles

Sentry
Sentry has a long history of building features to add support to complex organizational security. It’s the reason we support things like…
Welcome Armin Ronacher

Sentry
We’ve been building Sentry the product for a while now, but we’ve only recently begun building Sentry the business. With the overwhelming…
OpenSSL Vulnerability and SSL Certificate Changes

Sentry
You’ve likely already heard about the recent OpenSSL vulnerability called Heartbleed. We have no indication that any of our systems were…
PHP error reporting with Sentry

SDK Updates
We’ve recently been working on improving our support in various clients, and in the latest round of changes that focus has been on PHP error…
