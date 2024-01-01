Blog
3 Reasons to Disable JavaScript Source Fetching in Sentry

Sentry
In our continued push to improve configuration accessibility and security, Sentry now allows you to control JavaScript source fetching organization-wide.
Read on

Introducing Forge

Events
Forge is a 2-day event focused on shipping software.
Read on

Sentry Turns 9!

Sentry
Sentry is nine years old!
Read on

Welcome Brett Hoerner

Sentry
Brett Hoerner joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Bill Lapcevic

Sentry
Bill Lapcevic joins as COO
Read on

Sentry is now sentry.io

Sentry
We've migrated Sentry to a new domain.
Read on

Introducing User Feedback

Sentry
Years back it was common place to be using a desktop app, have it crash, and then be prompted for feedback. It’s not as prevalent as it used…
Read on

Looking Back on 2015

Sentry
In January of 2015, Chris and I sat down and decided it was time to commit to Sentry (no pun intended). We opened our first office here in…
Read on

Buffering SQL Writes with Redis

Sentry
It’s no secret that one of Sentry’s core technologies is SQL, specifically PostgreSQL. We’re huge advocates of simplicity, and Postgres is…
Read on

Welcome Eric Feng

Sentry
We’re excited to announce that Eric Feng is officially joining the engineering team, where he’ll be focusing on growth and customer…
Read on

Single Sign-On is now Open Source

Sentry
Sentry has always been a company built on open source fundamentals. In our past jobs we constantly pushed organizations to allow us to open…
Read on

Welcome Ted Kaemming

Sentry
We’re excited to announce that Ted Kaemming is joining the engineering team at Sentry. Previously, Ted worked on infrastructure projects at…
Read on

Welcome Matt Robenolt

Sentry
We’re excited to announce that Matt Robenolt is officially joining the engineering team at Sentry. Matt is a long time member of the Sentry…
Read on

Take Part in the Sentry 8 Beta

Sentry
Nearly 18 months ago we began exploring a brand new look for Sentry. Around the same time we also decided to modernize Sentry’s frontend…
Read on

Transaction ID Wraparound in Postgres

Sentry
If you’re familiar with Sentry at all you know that we live and breathe SQL. For a long time I’ve had the stance that simple solutions are…
Read on

Free for Academia

Sentry
For a long time we’ve had an unwritten policy to support students and education. Over the years that has included various organizations…
Read on

Single Sign-On via Google and New Pricing

Sentry
Today we’re launching integration with Google Apps. The biggest change is that all of our company-focused tiers now include Single Sign-On…
Read on

Continuous Deployment with Freight

Sentry
Early on at Sentry we set up Jenkins to automatically deploy after a passing build. Eventually we wanted better control over where we were…
Read on
