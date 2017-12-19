12 Days of Integrations — PagerDuty

December 19, 2017

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.

Our ninth featured integration is PagerDuty.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition was written in 2005 and, sheerly through confidence in book titling, established an actual holiday tradition that makes everyone feel super creeped out. If you don’t know the story, the Elf on the Shelf supposedly keeps an eye on what everyone is doing so they can report back to Santa about it. Not only is that creepy, it’s also pretty rude.

PagerDuty is like an Elf on the Shelf for your organization, watching out for major problems so it can tell you about them right away. Look, we know that comparison is a stretch but come along with us. Pager Duty is great at what they do, and what they do is alert you to things that you absolutely must deal while wishing you could be eating dinner instead. As far as we know, they don’t also share this info with Santa.

Our integration sends alerts via PagerDuty for the incident response and intelligence workflows you define. You can associate a single PagerDuty integration key with as many Sentry Projects as you want. Then set up different alert rules within Sentry for each Project to determine the kinds of issues and errors that should trigger PagerDuty.