Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

James Cunningham

Notice of (Internet) Address Change

Sentry
As part of continuing projects to increase the reliability of sentry.io, the IP addresses associated with the service will be changing soon…
Read on

How to Mutate Data in a System Designed for Immutable Data

Sentry
In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.
Read on

How to Get Stronger Consistency Out of a Datastore

SDK Updates
In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.
Read on

4 Ways the New York Times and Sentry Simplify their Tech

Error Monitoring
James Cunningham, Sentry's Ops Lead, recently spoke to Nick Rockwell, CTO at The New York Times (a Sentry customer), and Yonas Beshawred of Stackshare about simple solutions, React, and going serverless.
Read on

12 Days of Integrations — PagerDuty

Ecosystem
For the ninth day of integrations, our Dev on a Ledge adds a PagerDuty ornament to the Sen-Tree.
Read on

We're Officially Clouding

Sentry
sentry.io moved to Google Cloud Platform in three months time.
Read on

Notice of (Internet) Address Change

Sentry
Sentry is adding new IP addresses.
Read on

Certified under EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

Sentry
Sentry is now certified under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield.
Read on

Welcome Meredith Heller

Sentry
Meredith Heller joins the engineering team.
Read on

Welcome Max Bittker

Sentry
Max Bittker joins the engineering team.
Read on
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.