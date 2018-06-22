Product Updates

Welcome Jim Balestrieri
Jim Balestrieri joins the Sentry team
Jim Balestrieri joins the Sentry team
Antoni Orfin, Chief Architect at Droplr, shares how his team used Sentry to navigate the uncharted territory of debugging Serverless applications.
Elaine Yeung joins the Sentry team as our second intern
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
We held our second Sentry Scouts Meetup in February, but never wrote up a recap about our excellent panel discussion on DevOps. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Aaron Osmonson joins the Sentry team
We’re back! That’s right, we have a new episode of Exception Perceptions to share with y’all. This is part 2 of of our Star Wars series, and this time we’re talking all about using errors to better understand user behavior.
James Cunningham, Sentry's Ops Lead, recently spoke to Nick Rockwell, CTO at The New York Times (a Sentry customer), and Yonas Beshawred of Stackshare about simple solutions, React, and going serverless.
Justin Elrod joins the Sentry team
With Sentry 9, we've expanded your ability to control who owns what in your Projects, while also expanding the power of teams and individuals to take action with that ownership. How does this work?
We recently raised an additional $16 million in funding from our partners at NEA and Accel. What are we going to do with these additional funds?
With Sentry 9, we help you prioritize rapid iteration so you can fix what’s important and stay in your workflow without distraction.
Most Sentry users (like you) are software engineers. That's why it's important that support for our platform be provided by other engineers. Learn how we approach this with our Support Engineering team.
Kathryn Manuri joins the Sentry team
We held our first Sentry Scouts Meetup in January, but never wrote up a recap about our excellent panel discussion. Until now.