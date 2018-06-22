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Welcome Jim Balestrieri
Product Updates

Welcome Jim Balestrieri

Jim Balestrieri joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How Droplr Uses Sentry to Debug Serverless Applications
Product Updates

How Droplr Uses Sentry to Debug Serverless Applications

Antoni Orfin, Chief Architect at Droplr, shares how his team used Sentry to navigate the uncharted territory of debugging Serverless applications.

Antoni Orfin

Antoni Orfin - · 6 min read

Welcome Elaine Yeung
Product Updates

Welcome Elaine Yeung

Elaine Yeung joins the Sentry team as our second intern

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

A Comedy of Errors -- Or Weis of Rookout
Product Updates

A Comedy of Errors -- Or Weis of Rookout

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 6 min read

Sentry Scouts: DevOps — A Recap
Product Updates

Sentry Scouts: DevOps — A Recap

We held our second Sentry Scouts Meetup in February, but never wrote up a recap about our excellent panel discussion on DevOps. We've now addressed this by writing one.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 5 min read

Welcome Aaron Osmonson
Product Updates

Welcome Aaron Osmonson

Aaron Osmonson joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Exception Perceptions: Attack of the Cloned Issues (for Better Understanding User Behavior)
Product Updates

Exception Perceptions: Attack of the Cloned Issues (for Better Understanding User Behavior)

We’re back! That’s right, we have a new episode of Exception Perceptions to share with y’all. This is part 2 of of our Star Wars series, and this time we’re talking all about using errors to better understand user behavior.

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 2 min read

4 Ways the New York Times and Sentry Simplify their Tech
Product Updates

4 Ways the New York Times and Sentry Simplify their Tech

James Cunningham, Sentry's Ops Lead, recently spoke to Nick Rockwell, CTO at The New York Times (a Sentry customer), and Yonas Beshawred of Stackshare about simple solutions, React, and going serverless.

James Cunningham

James Cunningham - · 8 min read

Welcome Justin Elrod
Product Updates

Welcome Justin Elrod

Justin Elrod joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Relevance and Ownership of Issues in Sentry 9
Product Updates

Relevance and Ownership of Issues in Sentry 9

With Sentry 9, we've expanded your ability to control who owns what in your Projects, while also expanding the power of teams and individuals to take action with that ownership. How does this work?

Sara Gilford

Sara Gilford - · 3 min read

Sentry Raises $16 Million Series B from NEA and Accel
Product Updates

Sentry Raises $16 Million Series B from NEA and Accel

We recently raised an additional $16 million in funding from our partners at NEA and Accel. What are we going to do with these additional funds?

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 3 min read

Introducing Sentry 9
Product Updates

Introducing Sentry 9

With Sentry 9, we help you prioritize rapid iteration so you can fix what’s important and stay in your workflow without distraction.

Eva Sasson

Eva Sasson - · 2 min read

How Sentry Bridges the Gap Between Support and Engineering
Product Updates

How Sentry Bridges the Gap Between Support and Engineering

Most Sentry users (like you) are software engineers. That's why it's important that support for our platform be provided by other engineers. Learn how we approach this with our Support Engineering team.

Kelly Carino

Kelly Carino - · 5 min read

Welcome Kathryn Manuri
Product Updates

Welcome Kathryn Manuri

Kathryn Manuri joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Sentry Scouts: Open Source - A Recap
Product Updates

Sentry Scouts: Open Source - A Recap

We held our first Sentry Scouts Meetup in January, but never wrote up a recap about our excellent panel discussion. Until now.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 5 min read

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