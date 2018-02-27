Perceive Your Exceptions with Exception Perceptions

February 27, 2018

We (and I) are super excited to share our newest series: Exception Perceptions! In Exception Perceptions you’ll find us diving into the topic of Observability through videos, tutorials, and technical examples. You can think of it as your go-to resource for all your Observability related questions, done in classic Sentry fashion (just look at that squirrel gif up there).

We get a lot of questions about Observability best practices. Like:

How should we be using logs to debug?

How can we use errors to understand user behavior?

Where does APM fit into Observability?

How can we use Observability to increase developer productivity?

Usually lists like this include an “and more” bullet at the end to let the reader know we’ll be discussing even more than the specific questions noted. So, will we be answering all these questions and more over the course of the series? Reader, we will.

Also, don’t worry, we won’t be pushing Sentry at you (but hey, we’d love for you to try it — if you’re not already using it — since it’s free and open source [ahem]). We know there are a lot of great tools that give you a broader look into your application’s health, and we’re here to help identify the best way to use all the tools in your developer toolbox/purse/robotic golf caddie/tool-carrying carrying case of your choosing.

So, 404 your consideration, we (and I) present to you the first edition of Exception Perceptions on where logs fit in your observability toolbox!