Product Updates

What Customer Success Means to Sentry
Collaboration is vital to everything we do at Sentry, including collaborating with Sentry users — an effort led by Sentry's Customer Success team.
Collaboration is vital to everything we do at Sentry, including collaborating with Sentry users — an effort led by Sentry's Customer Success team.
Eva Sasson joins the Sentry team
In her recent guest-post on the Microsoft + Open Source Blog, Sentry's Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon sets the stage for the perfect pitchless engineering meet-up.
In our appropriately named Life at Sentry series, we talk to Sentry employees about what life is like at Sentry.
Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should integrate continuous shipping.
Matte Noble joins the Sentry team
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
In our continued push to improve configuration accessibility and security, Sentry now allows you to control JavaScript source fetching organization-wide.
On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Sentry Product Manager Sara gives us all the dirt on collaboration and ownership, as well as who and how folks on teams should be notified when issues pop up in their applications.
We held our third Sentry Scouts Meetup in March, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on UX. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Colleen O'Rourke joins the Sentry team
Sentry’s own Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon joins Jessica Deen, Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocate, on the newest episode of The Open Source Show to chat about improving the ol’ standard meetup model.
Lovepreet Sangha joins the Sentry team
Ziv Levy, Software Engineer at Wix (a Sentry customer), recently faced two challenges: simulating a bug in Wix code and testing report data. Here's how he overcame those challenges with their TestKit for Sentry's Raven SDK.
Sentry 9 is a release that was long in the making, touched by virtually every member of our application engineering team in some way.