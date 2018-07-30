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What Customer Success Means to Sentry
Product Updates

What Customer Success Means to Sentry

Collaboration is vital to everything we do at Sentry, including collaborating with Sentry users — an effort led by Sentry's Customer Success team.

Lindsey Schwarze

Lindsey Schwarze - · 4 min read

Welcome Eva Sasson
Product Updates

Welcome Eva Sasson

Eva Sasson joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Don’t Be “Pitchy” with Your Developer Meetup Pitches
Product Updates

Don’t Be “Pitchy” with Your Developer Meetup Pitches

In her recent guest-post on the Microsoft + Open Source Blog, Sentry's Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon sets the stage for the perfect pitchless engineering meet-up.

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 5 min read

Life at Sentry: Meet Chloe Condon, Developer Evangelist(a)
Product Updates

Life at Sentry: Meet Chloe Condon, Developer Evangelist(a)

In our appropriately named Life at Sentry series, we talk to Sentry employees about what life is like at Sentry.

Jan Crisostomo

Jan Crisostomo - · 14 min read

Modernizing Development with Continuous Shipping
Product Updates

Modernizing Development with Continuous Shipping

Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should integrate continuous shipping.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 6 min read

Welcome Matte Noble
Product Updates

Welcome Matte Noble

Matte Noble joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How Clubhouse.io used Objective-C + the Sentry React Native Integration for Post-Launch Error Tracking
Product Updates

How Clubhouse.io used Objective-C + the Sentry React Native Integration for Post-Launch Error Tracking

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 4 min read

3 Reasons to Disable JavaScript Source Fetching in Sentry
Product Updates

3 Reasons to Disable JavaScript Source Fetching in Sentry

In our continued push to improve configuration accessibility and security, Sentry now allows you to control JavaScript source fetching organization-wide.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

Exception Perceptions: Everything is Cool When You’re Part of a Team
Product Updates

Exception Perceptions: Everything is Cool When You’re Part of a Team

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Sentry Product Manager Sara gives us all the dirt on collaboration and ownership, as well as who and how folks on teams should be notified when issues pop up in their applications.

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 1 min read

Sentry Scouts: UX — A Recap
Product Updates

Sentry Scouts: UX — A Recap

We held our third Sentry Scouts Meetup in March, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on UX. We've now addressed this by writing one.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 4 min read

Welcome Colleen O'Rourke
Product Updates

Welcome Colleen O'Rourke

Colleen O'Rourke joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How to Make Your Meetup Memorable (Spoiler: Make it Fun)
Product Updates

How to Make Your Meetup Memorable (Spoiler: Make it Fun)

Sentry’s own Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon joins Jessica Deen, Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocate, on the newest episode of The Open Source Show to chat about improving the ol’ standard meetup model.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 1 min read

Welcome Lovepreet Sangha
Product Updates

Welcome Lovepreet Sangha

Lovepreet Sangha joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How Wix Supports TDD with their TestKit for Sentry’s Raven SDK
Product Updates

How Wix Supports TDD with their TestKit for Sentry’s Raven SDK

Ziv Levy, Software Engineer at Wix (a Sentry customer), recently faced two challenges: simulating a bug in Wix code and testing report data. Here's how he overcame those challenges with their TestKit for Sentry's Raven SDK.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 10 min read

Shipping Sentry 9
Product Updates

Shipping Sentry 9

Sentry 9 is a release that was long in the making, touched by virtually every member of our application engineering team in some way.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 6 min read

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