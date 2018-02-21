February 21, 2018

Everything is Broken and I Don't Know Why

There are few things in life that we enjoy more than good, healthy, broken code. It’s inevitable that things are going to break, it’s inevitable that we’re going to need to debug those things, and it’s inevitable that we’ll need do whatever is necessary to fix them. No one ever ships 100% perfect code. In this new series we’re delving into broken code and all the many ways we can do a better job fixing it. Why do we spend five hours fixing a bug, when we can spend five minutes fixing it instead? Today we’re kicking things off with browser JavaScript. This happens all the time: we ship production code, all our tests pass, things seem fine, we celebrate… and then users start complaining. Sometimes they complain right away. Sometimes days later. We usually have no idea what happened to make them complain in the first place. No developer has ever intended their code to unexpectedly break whatever it broke. So we end up scrambling to do post-mortem debugging. An exception has happened, we don’t have the info as to why, but we need to figure it all out real quick by debugging after the fact.

If an exception happens in production and nobody sees the Chrome debug console, did it really happen? Ancient Proverb

But we want to catch these issues before users have the chance to complain to us. Ideally, this would be solved easily with tests. Why not just cover every scenario with a test? Then life would be perfect and fine and great. Because here in reality, humans are pretty bad at writing tests. Not just because we’re all kinda lazy and maybe a little dumb, but also because: We can’t anticipate every single way users are going to interact with our product. They might do something really, really, really stupid (or something really, really, really smart) that we didn’t think about. Or they might do something perfectly normal that we also didn’t think about.

We often don’t even write tests.

QA processes are faulty. For pretty much the same reasons as writing tests. No QA team can possibly test every single thing your users are going to do. Your users are your best QA team. They’re gonna figure out what’s broken by touching every single thing you didn’t think was possible.

Even if the above was perfect, bugs ARE going to get into production. There’s nothing you or me or anyone else is going to do to about that. If your product has a customer base and one of them emails you to complain about something being broken, they probably send you a message like: “It doesn’t work for me. Please fix! I’m losing revenue.” People are always losing revenue, even if your app just hosts cool pictures of dogs.

It does not work for me. Customer

If you’re fortunate enough to hear from a tech savvy user, then you can maybe somehow convince them to open up their browser console, reproduce the bug, and send you a screenshot. You probably won’t be so fortunate. Which may lead you to throw up your hands. “It works for me and I’m not going to fix this cause I don’t know how to debug your problem. And I’m not getting enough info to fix.” Obviously we don’t want to rely on users sending angry messages and faulty screenshots to tell us what happened. We want to see what happened in real time. We want to see the stack trace and the problem in context. How can we be more proactive about this?

It works for me. #wontfix A developer