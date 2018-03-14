GDPR, Sentry, and You

March 14, 2018

Data! As you know, it’s everywhere. Information about you. Your friends. Your customers. Your enemies. Flowing from computer to computer to computer and ensuring only the highest quality targeted ads about Star Wars branded glassware are presented to you on Facebook.

Ensuring your (and our) personal information won’t end up used for spammy or nefarious purposes is a noble thing to do. Which is why we’re legitimately excited about the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

If you’re unfamiliar with GDPR, you’ll definitely want to become familiar if you do business with anyone in the EU. Non-compliance can mean fines of up to €20,000,000 or four percent of a company’s yearly profits, whichever is greater. This is the EU, so note that that’s a €. Which means a fine of at least $25,000,000 at the moment, in case you’re in the US and an extra five million makes the difference between you caring or not. GDPR goes into effect on May 25th.

Sentry certainly cares. Of course, every company says they care about privacy, since no organization in its right mind would publicly claim it doesn’t care about privacy. “Your privacy can go straight to hell!” isn’t an endearing or winning message.

But we know we ask for a lot of information about your application. This information is valuable in enabling you to better debug problems and understand your customers, which is the sole reason we collect it at all. We realize that this requires great trust on your part and great responsibility on ours. That’s why we’ve long maintained GDPR level compliance with the data customers send us. Privacy Shield already covers a lot of concerns that both Sentry and our customers have. Visit our Security & Compliance page to see a full break down of our policies.