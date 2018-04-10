April 10, 2018

Alias Matching & G Suite: OneLogin's Rich Chetwynd Puts Security to the Test

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting application and infrastructure issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years. This week we hear from Rich Chetwynd, a Product Manager at OneLogin, whose focus is on looking after developers and APIs. He is also the founder of ThisData. I joined OneLogin as the Founder/CEO of ThisData when we were acquired. ThisData was an API-first risk engine that took in different types of contextual information to look for patterns, and then used that information to provide a score of whether that pattern looked consistent against normal traffic. It made sense for OneLogin to acquire ThisData; we were the risk-scoring API behind OneLogin’s multi-factor authentication - we call it adaptive authentication. The pitch is: rather than getting asked for an MFA token every single time you log in, you only get asked when the risk is high. ThisData works out what that level of risk should be each time you log in.

Since I’m focused on Product Management at OneLogin, and don’t do much engineering work around here as a result, my own error story comes from ThisData. The way that ThisData works is it takes in lots of indicators from a web transaction — browser or device information, fingerprints from devices or browsers, IP locations, GEO IP, various different attributes — and it pulls them all in to create the risk score briefly mentioned above. As part of that scoring, it’s important for us to build up a profile for each user. And the way we approached it in the early days of This Data was like this: you might have multiple profiles online and a desire to aggregate the traffic from all of those profiles. So if you had logged in with Google, or you’d done something on Facebook or you’re on Twitter or some other custom site, all these different aliases that you have, we wanted to be able to join them together. That way, we knew it was just one person and we could use those patterns of behavior across different sources. And it might not just be those social sites, but a more common scenario is you’re using a bunch of different custom sites, where in one place your username is Rich and the other place is Rich@gmail.com and so on like that. We built the system in quite a smart way of merging aliases — it would look at patterns around usernames, emails, various different IDs that might have been provided, and then fall back down to other attributes we could get. We would put all this info together to make profiles, and the profile matching was pretty good, we tested it heavily for about 6 months before we released it to the world.

So we put it out there, and we were in very early days, probably in our first month or so of ThisData and we only had a couple of pilot customers. One of the customers had a few hundred users, and the profiles were all working seamlessly - the aliases were all mapping and working out just as we expected. And then one day they said they had a confirmed breach. The reason they knew is because This Data would look for the high risk people and indicate when a transaction was extremely high risk, and then it would send an email notification to the end user, similar to what you get from Facebook - someone signed into your account from another country, is this you? It was confirmed the person in question was signed in from somewhere in Europe, even though in reality they were somewhere on the other side of the world at the time. There were tons of transactions coming through from Europe, so they thought they’d been breached and under attack. And they were disappointed about that, but because of the early detection, and the notification and the way they were able to respond, the whole thing was shut down within about ten minutes of that happening. So that part was pretty cool, everyone was super happy about the service, and everyone was kind of surprised that it happened, and we gave ourselves a pat on the back. Then we did a bit of a dig into this, like we always did whenever there was any sort of issue, just to see what went on with those transactions and make sure we did everything as well as we could. Also we’d look for ways we could improve the service even more, you know, sharpen the knife. The upshot of that dig was that this wasn’t a breach at all. It was actually a bug. What happened was that our alias matching had gotten confused. It thought the user logging in from the other side of the world was one particular user, but really the alias that had belonged to that user had been moved to another user. And our software didn’t consider that as a use case. We had a G Suite integration, and with G Suite, you can have your main email address and then you could have maybe multiple different domains and email addresses or any other alias as well.

