June 13, 2018

A Comedy of Errors -- Or Weis of Rookout

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting application and infrastructure issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years. This week, we hear from Or Weis, co-founder and CEO of Rookout. Rookout’s focus is on collecting data in a seamless, immediate way that maximizes a developer’s insight into live code. Rookout actually has an integration with Sentry. We enable developers to extract data from wherever they want in their code and deliver it for analysis in whichever platform they’d like. Sentry is among our most commonly desired targets. We’re big fans. In general, what we do is data collection and pipelining. Rookout doesn’t provide any analysis itself, because there’s essentially an infinite spectrum of ways to analyze the data. We’d rather work with different partners so that we can focus on providing optimized data. One great thing about our solution is the immediate data return. Click a button; without restarting, re-deploying, or writing more code, you immediately get the data you need. I have one specific bug in mind, which I experienced while working in the Israeli Army. I was an intelligence officer in a specific unit that a lot of people might know. Back then, it was kind of a secret, but we’re not as good at keeping secrets as we used to be. 😉

I was responsible for building and deploying a system in production. The system was going to be deployed in the field, and we weren’t provided with any information about the environment in which the hardware and software would run. There were a lot of unknowns and a lot of things that we knew that would change in production (or even in the final deployed environment). The situation was challenging, to say the least. Because we had a limited set of iterations to run the software, we had to plan to run a few cases simultaneously. While running on a Windows machine, the cases had to tackle parsing unknown hard drive filesystems that would be loaded at random. So, the first time it ran, not only did we get a bug that caused the parsing to fail, but we also got a blue screen — the entire thing failed. We had zero data and no information on why it failed. We also had a limited set of repeat deployments looming in the background. You know that if you really fail — if you fail all the iterations — people are likely to die. With the Army, there’s always something important on the line, and that’s a lot of pressure, especially when you’re young. I think I was 20 or 21 at the time.

So, to figure out the issue, I knew we had to build it in a way that would collect data on the way it runs. In other words, if it fails after two iterations, we’ll have the information we need to make it work correctly. Part of what we discovered was that the bug wasn’t in our code. The bug ended up being a vulnerability in Windows itself: when you define the partition table in FAT32, setting two partition tables causes Windows to blue-screen. At that moment in time, that vulnerability in Windows wasn’t well known. It wasn’t until two or three years later that the bug became publicly recognized. Since our solution collected all of the data, we could statistically sample the memory from the disk. We were able to reconstruct it and figure out the issue. Ultimately, it took between a month and a month-and-a-half to solve. After diagnosing the problem, we added a module that changed the way the partition looked before it got loaded by Windows. When Windows, or any computer, loads a filesystem, there are three levels. There’s the initial level where it maps the disk device itself. Then it maps the partition. And, finally, it maps the volume, which is the filesystem itself, on top of a specific subset — a specific set of clusters within that hard disk. So when the disk drive was loaded, you got the opportunity to say, Wait a second. Let me check that everything makes sense here. After you tidy things up, Windows resumes, and the entire process continues. Once we figured it out and had that partition, we were able to simulate the device and run it. We were literally cheering: Yay! It’s crashing! Once we identified the problem, we brainstormed a solution in a few minutes and then implemented that solution within an hour and a half.

