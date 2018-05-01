Introducing Sentry for Rust

May 1, 2018

As happy Rust users ourselves, it makes us even happier to be able to say that we now have a Sentry Rust SDK. This means you and your Fungiculture can now report panics, failures, and other types of incidents to Sentry.

Not only is the SDK new and fancy, it is also one of the first ones that follows our new API guidelines for Sentry SDKs, which makes it even newer and fancier than you might normally expect.

What’s supported? The SDK can catch panics, easily log failures, catch errors from error-chain, log messages, and much more. Support is provided not just for emitting error events but also for also easily recording breadcrumbs.

Errors will contain as much information as possible at event submission, so the most important step is to make sure to ship your debug information in the executable. Experimental support for server side symbolication is also provided if you upload debug symbols.