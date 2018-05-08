Protect Yourself Against Spikes in Events with Spike Protection

May 8, 2018

You have a set number of events you’re able to send Sentry every month based on your plan. Go over that number and you’ll have exceeded your quota. You likely have a general range of expected events based on your own history and codebase, making this all pretty straightforward.

Straightforward, that is, until everything goes to hell.

Maybe your site falls over or you launch a new product and tons of new little unexpected bugs immediately pop up. Whatever the case may be, there are times you may suddenly see a spike in events that launches you towards your quota much faster than expected. We’d prefer you not have to worry too much about that happening, which is why we provide Spike Protection.

What is Spike Protection?

Just what it sounds like — protection against spiking event volume. It could be a rogue bug killing your quota or an overall influx of events caused by adding Sentry to a new part of your application. Whatever the cause, spike protection will prevent those unexpected spikes from unexpectedly evaporating your quota.

How does it work?

It’s pretty simple. We take your hourly event usage over the past 24 hours, get the average, and factor in a multiplier to get an hourly ‘spiking limit.’ Once you’ve reached that limit, we’ll start dropping future events — this is enforced on a events/per minute basis to ensure you don’t lose complete visibility for an entire hour.

What counts as a spike?

A spike is when you are sending significantly more events that you normally do (this is all in the context of the past 24 hours). If you continue to send high event volume, your ‘spiking limit’ will continue to increase — therefore you should act as soon as possible when a spike occurs.