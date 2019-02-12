Looking Back on 2018

February 12, 2019

It’s February, which means it’s the perfect time for us to publish our 2018 year in review. Other organizations publish these in January or even December, and they are wrong to do so. February is the best month for this, except for those years when we publish it in March.

2016 was a big year for us. 2017 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2018 was the biggest yet.

How big was it?

By the numbers

In 2018, over one million developers used Sentry, and they sent us over 400 billion events. We also had 433 contributors and 11,410 commits to our 86 open source repositories.

We hired 34 people, filmed 28 welcome gifs, and hosted 3 interns to help us do better at our jobs, ending the year at 74 employees. Of course, all of those people need places to sit (or stand) and to eat (or drink) their lunches, so we began hiring in Toronto, in addition to growing our offices in San Francisco, Austin, and Vienna.

More people means that we can do more things (classic) as well as be in more places. Last year, we hosted 11 Sentry Scouts meetups and appeared at 26 conferences, including GitHub Universe and AWS re:Invent.

What we shipped

Like last year and the year before that, we’re a big deal. Now we’re just a bigger deal than ever before, demonstrated by this detailed list of our accomplishments (which hopefully you already know and enjoy). Soak it all in. Then read it again. In fact, don’t ever leave this page unless it’s to go to another page on Sentry.

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

New GitLab integrations

Discover, our new query tool for exploring Sentry data

Implemented ClickHouse

We have a lot in store for 2019 — look at what we’ve already done. Or you could join us on our mission to make software less bad (or good, even). (Did we mention that we have four offices? That means we’re hiring in four places. Wow.)