Prioritize Errors that Matter with Sentry + Jira Server

February 5, 2019

Bugs are dumb. They’re also inevitable. However annoying that may be, it’s more productive to accept the existence of bugs in our workflows than to panic-spiral every single time they pop up.

Part of the acceptance process is keeping bugs (or at least the ones you care to fix) top of mind by paralleling your error monitoring and your sprint planning. With our Jira integration, you can prioritize errors that matter as you create user stories and issues, plan sprints, and distribute tasks across your software team.

Until very recently, our new Jira integration was solely for Jira Cloud customers. In the name of inclusivity and self-hosting, we’ve added support for Jira Server customers as well, including issue management, two-way issue sync, and organization-wide settings.

Integration configuration

Once the tools are integrated, you can use Jira Server with all of your Sentry projects. Embark on your journey to a zen-like workflow with the installation and configuration steps found in our integration documentation.

Keep in mind: Sentry owner or manager permissions as well as Jira administrator permissions are required to install this integration.

Issue management

With the Jira Server integration configured, you can create or link to an existing Jira issue directly from Sentry.

To configure Issue management once you’ve navigated to a specific Sentry issue, look for the Linked Issues section in the right-hand panel.

Here, you’ll be able to create or link Jira issues.

Issue sync

In addition to this core functionality — creating Jira issues directly from Sentry — we’ve launched two-way sync. With this update, all key stakeholders and team members who need to track their projects on the development layer can do so in real time using their interface of choice.

When you delegate an issue to an assignee or update a status on Jira, the updates will also populate in Sentry. Comments will sync from Sentry to Jira to support Jira-heavy users, like product managers and engineering managers.

Keep in mind: Two-way sync is currently available to customers on the Team, Business, and Enterprise plans.

Organization-wide settings

Another addition is the ability to apply settings for Sentry’s Jira Server integration at an organizational level rather than per-project basis, so there’s no need to duplicate efforts configuring the rules multiple times for various projects.

Ultimately, the Jira Server integration creates a tighter experience between the two products, saving you time and setup as well as overhead and upkeep costs.

For more installation and configuration details, please visit the Jira Server integration docs — unless you don’t like saving time and money, in which case we do not recommend installing and configuring this integration.