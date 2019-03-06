New Features, Greater Visibility

March 6, 2019

Sentry’s newest features provide both macro- and micro-level perspective of trends in your errors and application’s health. They’re great — you’ll see.

Cross-project Issues

For the first time, you can navigate your Issues across multiple projects in a single view. See all Issues across your entire organization, or select a handful of related projects to surface correlated trouble spots.

You must be on the Business plan to navigate Sentry cross-project. Trial the Business plan.

Events View

By presenting a raw error stream, the Events View helps you understand the traces between multiple projects or issues.

Want to further investigate a spike? Select the spike in your Events View graph to narrow your timeframe. Drill down into any individual event to see the issue related to that event.

The Team plan allows one project on the Events feed, while the Business plan allows viewing of all projects.

New Search Capabilities

We’ve added some new powerful search capabilities to help you slice and dice your Issues and Events views.

Wildcards: use the * operator as a placeholder for specific characters or strings, e.g., user.email:*@example.com

operator as a placeholder for specific characters or strings, e.g., Negation: use the ! operator to exclude terms, e.g., !user.email:user@example.com

operator to exclude terms, e.g., Advanced properties: for the first time, search on advanced event properties like stack (including stack.filename , stack.module , etc.), as well as geo (including geo.country_code , geo.city , etc.).

For a full list of syntax and searchable properties, see our Search Documentation.

Discover

When you’re ready to get your hands dirty, use Discover, Sentry’s new query-builder, to query raw event data across your organization and uncover deeper insights.

For example, want to understand which parts of your code are responsible for triggering the most errors? Use Discover to aggregate event count by stack.filename and stack.function , as shown in the example below. You can browse the data as a table, as a line or bar chart, or export to CSV for further analysis.

Discover is available on Business plan. Want to try Discover today? Trial the Business plan.

Dashboards

Some people do better with visuals than with lists — this feature is for those people. Dashboards give you a data visualization of errors throughout your organization, including graphs of your errors, geographic mapping, and errors and events by release.

Much like the Events View, Dashboards allow you to drill into data by selecting points of interest. Filters are also persistent, so you’ll see visual representations of filters applied elsewhere.

Or dig deeper into any specific visualization with Discover via links to the auto-populated queries that power Dashboards.

Dashboards is available on Business plan. Want to try the Dashboards today? Trial the Business plan.

New navigation capabilities

Improved navigation and persistent filters make it easier for you to find the data you’re looking for, quickly. Access Issues, Releases, User Feedback, and Settings from the sidebar.