Sentry's Internal Integrations: Build internal tools that fit your workflow

August 21, 2019

Sentry helps developer teams build the most reliable software. Our help often manifests in two distinct forms: resolving issues in your product and ensuring that issue resolution fits seamlessly into existing workflows.

We recently launched our Integration Platform, which allows developers to build publicly available tools on top of Sentry. For the launch, we built many new features, while also making it easier to use existing ones. We also received clear feedback: you wanted a similar platform but with a focus on building internal tools.

Well, developer tools don’t work in a vacuum, and the number and type of tools used by engineering teams daily vary. Tools used are sometimes internal or proprietary to the company. So, with your feedback in mind, we built a way for Sentry’s awesome developers to build world-class tools on top of Sentry for internal uses.

Integrations made simple

Internal Integrations allow you to consume all the same features and tools we offer for third-party Integrations but with a simpler authentication model.